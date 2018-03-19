

CTV Windsor





The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management continues to investigate the cause of a fire at a low-rise apartment building in Wallaceburg.

Chatham-Kent firefighters were called to battle the blaze at 800 Wallace Street just before 9 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived on scene, they discovered a serious fire burning from a third-storey apartment and it was spreading smoke throughout the upper floor.

At least a dozen people living in the building had to be rescued from their balconies.

All 48 units were evacuated. Animal control officers also were called to evacuate pets.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire and prevented it from spreading to surrounding units.

No injuries were reported, and the estimated value of the damage is $250,000.

About 25 displaced families were taken to the Moose Lodge, where social services arranged emergency accommodations for some residences. The fire department’s Public Educator Whitney Burk says other residents of the building stayed with family or friends.

No word when residents will be able to return to the building.