Fire forces evacuation of Wallaceburg building
A number of residents were displaced after a fire at 800 Wallace St. in Wallaceburg on Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Photo: Chatham-Kent fire department)
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, March 18, 2018 11:23AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 18, 2018 4:56PM EDT
Chatham-Kent firefighters battled a fire in Wallceburg Sunday that has displaced a number of people.
At least a dozen people living at 800 Wallace Street had to be rescued from their balconies around 9 a.m.
About 25 families were evacuated. Animal control officers came in to evacuate pets as well.
Fire officials say a blaze broke out in a third-floor unit.
The displaced were taken to the Moose Lodge. Victim services was on scene assisting.
The fire marshal's office has been called in to investigate.