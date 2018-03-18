

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent firefighters battled a fire in Wallceburg Sunday that has displaced a number of people.

At least a dozen people living at 800 Wallace Street had to be rescued from their balconies around 9 a.m.

About 25 families were evacuated. Animal control officers came in to evacuate pets as well.

Fire officials say a blaze broke out in a third-floor unit.

The displaced were taken to the Moose Lodge. Victim services was on scene assisting.

The fire marshal's office has been called in to investigate.