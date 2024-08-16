CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week

WINDSOR
    In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.

    Each story can also be read through the links below.

    A second Costco location is rumoured to be coming to Windsor.

    Windsor West MPP Brian Masse has filed a complaint against Canada Post after services were temporarily suspended in Sandwich Town.

    A Windsor advocate reacts to a recent report, detailing disparities in union representation for Black and racialized workers.

    Demolition to Devonshire Mall’s former Sears building has begun and two stores are set to relocate to that area.

