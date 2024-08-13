Second Costco location rumoured in Windsor

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens is a self-professed Costco super fan who visits outlets in both Canada and the U.S.

“If Costco is hunting for a second site in our area, we'd be doing whatever we have to do to help support that,” he said.

Dilkens addressed rumours of a new store coming to the area on the Morning Drive with Mike Kakuk and Kathie McMann.

As far as Costco is concerned, that would be an announcement they would have to make when they're coming, hopefully with a second store, because any of us who shop at Costco, know that we need a second store desperately.

CTV spoke to customers, like Rosemary Ellsworth, who agree.

“Windsor is big enough and we keep expanding out east so definitely need another one on that side of town, especially with the new hospital coming,” she said.

On its website, Costco said they don’t confirm new locations that are more than three months away from opening. Windsor is not on their current list, but the rumour is picking up steam because of social media posts, detailing plans for sewer and roads in the area behind Home Depot on Tecumseh Road East.

Dilkens admitted the city is working on infrastructure improvements in the area.

“I think it's fair to say that land ownership would totally support another big box store, or more than one, in that particular area, which is why we're prepared to make some investments to help support growth,” said Dilkens.

Councillor Gary Kaschak said he would welcome any development in his ward. He pointed to the future Transit Windsor hub as one of many improvements in the area that will support future development.

“That would be a fantastic development. Great. Property tax revenues towards the city, bottom line. And a job creator, which is fantastic,” said Kaschak.