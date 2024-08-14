WINDSOR
    • Complaint launched against Canada Post over paused mail service in Sandwich Town

    Windsor West MP Brian Masse has filed an official complaint against Canada Post after he says they paused direct mail service to businesses and single-dwelling residents in Sandwich Town due to ongoing road construction.

    According to Masse, he was shocked to learn the suspension began 1.5 weeks ago, saying residents were only notified at the end of last week.

    "I have reached out to Canada Post for answers and am calling for a quick resolution," Masse said in a post to social media.

    Masse said the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) offered to collaborate on a mobile mail clinic to assist affected residents, but Canada Post declined the offer.

    "I have asked for the reasoning behind Canada Post chose not to work with the WDBA and have urged them to find a quick resolution," Masse said.Windsor West MP Brian Masse in Windsor, Ont. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

    Masse explained that as a result, residents now need to travel to the Canada Post depot on Walker Road to pick up their mail, suggesting the depot’s limited hours makes things challenging for the west end community, which includes many students, seniors, people with disabilities, and low-income individuals.

    CTV News has reached out to Canada Post for comment.

