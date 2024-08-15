WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Two stores relocating in Devonshire Mall after Sears demolition

    Renderings of the new Devonshire Mall north entrance. (Source: Devonshire Mall/Facebook) Renderings of the new Devonshire Mall north entrance. (Source: Devonshire Mall/Facebook)
    Devonshire Mall is announcing some changes over the next year.

    Sport Chek and Mark's will relocated to the newly redeveloped north entrance, the mall announced on social media Thursday.

    The post said it is refashioning an even better shopping experience.

    The stores are expected to be relocated by 2025.

    Demolition crews are currently tearing down the former Sears store on the north side.Demolition of the former Sears store in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

    After 48 years in business, the Sears store in Windsor officially closed on Jan. 14, 2018.

    A group of former employees will be hosting a celebration of life on Aug.24 to honour the store, according to AM800 News. A barbeque is planned in the rear Sears parking lot, where former employees can come by and share their memories of the store.

