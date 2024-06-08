WINDSOR
Windsor

    • CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week

    In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.

    You can also read about each story by following the links below.

    Demolition of buildings damaged by 2022 explosion begins in Wheatley.

    City installs eight-foot fence at Sandpoint Beach.

    Singing the blues: Longtime Windsor festival organizer passes away.

    Toronto man acquitted of second degree murder by Windsor jury.

    Need a job? Here’s where to get one in Windsor-Essex.

    Seacliff Park in Leamington now has two new basketball courts.

    What’s her secret? Windsor supercentenarian turns 107.

    Windsorites in Normandy for D-Day commemoration.

