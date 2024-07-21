Man arrested for theft, possession of drugs in Chatham

Chatham-Kent police responded to a call for service on Grand Avenue West in Chatham early Saturday morning.

They said a man was observed to be taking items from a parked pickup truck and was quickly found by officers.

During a search of the suspect, property removed from the truck as well as suspected methamphetamine was located.

The 23-year-old Chatham-Kent man was transported to police headquarters where he was released with conditions and a future court date.

He has been charged with theft, possession of stolen property, and possession of a controlled substance.