WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Leon found not guilty in second-degree murder trial

    Murder trial of Frederick Leon
    Share

    A Windsor jury has reached a verdict in the second-degree murder trial of a Toronto man.

    Frederick Leon, 29, pleaded not guilty for his actions in the death of Jovan Burgher, 30.

    The jury started their deliberations Thursday afternoon and was sequestered overnight before returning with their verdict in the noon hour Friday.

    They found Leon not guilty.

    At trial, Leon argued his actions were self-defence after Burgher aimed and fired a gun in his direction on May 18, 2021.

    Burgher, who is from Brampton, died of complications from multiple blunt force injuries.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News