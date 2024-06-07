Leon found not guilty in second-degree murder trial

A Windsor jury has reached a verdict in the second-degree murder trial of a Toronto man.

Frederick Leon, 29, pleaded not guilty for his actions in the death of Jovan Burgher, 30.

The jury started their deliberations Thursday afternoon and was sequestered overnight before returning with their verdict in the noon hour Friday.

They found Leon not guilty.

At trial, Leon argued his actions were self-defence after Burgher aimed and fired a gun in his direction on May 18, 2021.

Burgher, who is from Brampton, died of complications from multiple blunt force injuries.

This is a developing story. More to come.