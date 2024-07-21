Mix of sun and cloud Sunday

A mix of sun and cloud is expected Sunday, with a chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. However, it’ll remain a hot day with a high of 29 degrees, feeling closer to 34 due to the humidity.

Similar, partly cloudy conditions remain overnight with a chance of showers and a low of 18 degrees.

On Monday, expect a mix of sun and cloud and a slight chance for showers in the afternoon with a risk of thunderstorms and a high of 27 degrees, feeling more like 32.

Here’s a look at the Windsor, Ont. region’s forecast

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 18.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 27. Humidex 32.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.