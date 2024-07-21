WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Mix of sun and cloud Sunday

    A mix of sun and cloud is seen over Windsor, Ont.'s marina in this viewer-submitted image from September 2023. (Source: Mark Hewer) A mix of sun and cloud is seen over Windsor, Ont.'s marina in this viewer-submitted image from September 2023. (Source: Mark Hewer)
    Share

     

    A mix of sun and cloud is expected Sunday, with a chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. However, it’ll remain a hot day with a high of 29 degrees, feeling closer to 34 due to the humidity.

    Similar, partly cloudy conditions remain overnight with a chance of showers and a low of 18 degrees.

    On Monday, expect a mix of sun and cloud and a slight chance for showers in the afternoon with a risk of thunderstorms and a high of 27 degrees, feeling more like 32.

    Here’s a look at the Windsor, Ont. region’s forecast

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.

    Sunday night: Partly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 18.

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 27. Humidex 32.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here are the signs you're ready to downsize your home

    Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News