CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Each story can also be read through the links below.
- What’s happening in Windsor-Essex this weekend.
- Ford to add 150 jobs and increase production in Windsor, Ont.
- A former Windsor councillor has been named in a lawsuit to recoup money lost in an alleged theft.
- One person was injured in a west-end shooting.
- Abduction, torture of 3 people leads to 12 suspects charged.
- Fleet manager of Windsor Police Service arrested.
- A summer storm ripped through Windsor on the evening of July 15.
- Windsor dog owners hopeful for cross-border exemption.
- An Amherstburg man is solo kayaking the Canadian Great Lakes.
- A new book is out on Windsor’s extensive pro wrestling history.
- Windsorite wins motivational speaker competition.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
investigation Prominent Vancouver lawyer accused of moving criminal cash dies before hearing
Vancouver lawyer Michael Bolton likely defended thousands of people over 50 years of practice. But in the end, he would not get a chance to defend himself.
The latest on the global tech outage: Airlines rush to get back on track after IT disruption
Transport providers, businesses and governments on Saturday are rushing to get all their systems back online after long disruptions following a widespread technology outage.
Quebec woman's death warns of dangers of cosmetic surgery abroad
Brian McConnell's daughter, Florence McConnell, died after a liposuction surgery complication in Morocco. Now, he warns others against undergoing cosmetic surgeries abroad.
Toronto fire crews rescue two workers buried in trench
One worker has been rescued, and fire crews are working on freeing the other after the two were buried in a trench in the city’s Weston neighbourhood.
12 injuries reported from steam cleaners that spew hot water: Here are the recalls of the week
Health Canada issued recalls for various items this week, including steam cleaners, hedgehog pet food and kids' bike helmets.
Gun-control group fears Liberals have 'abandoned' efforts on assault-style firearms
A prominent gun-control group fears the Liberal government has abandoned its commitment to enact a comprehensive ban on assault-style firearms, citing "no tangible progress" on key steps to fulfil the pledge.
Social media prank could lead to charges after teens allegedly damage homes
A well-known childhood prank known as 'nicky nicky nine doors,' or 'ding dong ditch,' has escalated into a more serious game that could lead to charges for some Surrey, B.C. teens.
opinion Trump's assassination attempt not a political winner
Danger and fear are so pervasive throughout the national political ethos it is now the norm, writes Washington political columnist Eric Ham.
Biden's ability to win back skeptical Democrats tested at a perilous moment for his campaign
Despite a week of campaign stops, interviews and a determined insistence he is the best candidate to confront Republican Donald Trump, U.S. President Joe Biden's efforts to revive his reelection bid and win over skeptical Democrats have done little to soften the push for him to exit the 2024 race.
Kitchener
-
Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
-
Rockwood man killed in Highway 7 crash
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a 78-year-old Rockwood man.
-
Blind dog up for adoption at K-W Humane Society
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth is hoping to find a forever home for a blind dog named Honey.
London
-
CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
Heading out on a day trip to a local swim spot? Here are a couple of things to keep in mind.
If you want to make sure that you’re swimming safe, it's important to not only be aware of high waves, and strong currents, but of bacteria that may be present in the water.
-
London victim of intimate partner violence dies in hospital
A 17-year-old girl has succumbed to injuries she suffered during a stabbing earlier this week. Emergency responders were called to Wellesley Crescent late Tuesday night after two people were stabbed by a man.
Barrie
-
Midland man charged in death of 23-year-old woman
Provincial police investigating a homicide in Midland have charged a local man with murder.
-
Jet Ski operator helps save drowning man in Kempenfelt Bay
A Barrie jet ski operator put her water safety training to the test this week as she helped to rescue a drowning man in Kempenfelt Bay.
-
Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigating arson after speed camera set on fire
Six speed cameras set up around Greater Sudbury have drawn a lot of ire from residents, attracting some vandalism and police are now investigating after one was set on fire overnight.
-
Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
-
Police say northern Ont. impaired driver stole a puppy and booze
A 29-year-old suspect has been charged after someone stole a puppy and several bottles of booze in Elliot Lake before speeding off in a pickup truck.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault women raise money to send soccer jerseys to kids in Africa
A pair of soccer moms in Sault Ste. Marie have rallied the community around a good cause.
-
Southern Ont. pair fined $10,500 for moose hunt violations in northern Ont.
A hunter from Amherstburg and another from Guelph have been fined at total of $10,500 for moose-hunting violations dating back to 2022.
-
Police say northern Ont. impaired driver stole a puppy and booze
Ottawa
-
Ottawa teacher facing sexual assault charges involving minor, police looking for other victims
The Ottawa Police Service says a teacher is facing charges related to sexual assaults involving a minor under the age of 18.
-
Here's when it'll start to rain in Ottawa this Saturday
Though it feels nice in the capital this Saturday morning, rain showers and a risk of thunderstorm are in the forecast.
-
'It's too far': Residents living in Argyle Avenue YMCA being moved to transitional housing on Corkstown Road
Nearly 50 families are being moved from the YMCA on Argyle Avenue to a former retirement home on Corkstown Road, as part of the city's overall homelessness and housing plan.
Toronto
-
A downtown apartment for $1,200 a month? Here is one group’s plan on how Toronto can rethink its vacant office space
A Canadian think-tank has a plan to keep young people from fleeing urban centres in search of more affordable accommodations.
-
Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
-
GTA municipalities using goats to help manage invasive species
Some GTA municipalities, including Toronto and Mississauga, are turning to goats to help manage invasive species around wetlands.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman feels scared after seeing drone outside her bedroom window
It's not something you like to see when you're in your apartment, laying in bed in your underwear on a hot summer day: a drone hovering outside your window.
-
Quebec woman's death warns of dangers of cosmetic surgery abroad
-
Number of Quebec families looking for housing since Moving Day has risen
The number of families without housing, without a lease or looking for housing has continued to rise over the past two weeks.
Winnipeg
-
'We're famous for our skies': The science behind a Manitoba sunset
To catch a glimpse of a beautiful sunrise or sunset is one of the great wonders of nature.
-
Tenants evicted from Winnipeg apartment in process of returning home
The tenants evicted from an apartment building at 285 College Avenue may be back home in time for the weekend.
-
'Powerful symbol of the progress we have made': Land being returned to Manitoba Métis Federation
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
Edmonton
-
Breathing new life into an old Whyte Ave staple: Army and Navy building being renovated
The Army and Navy department store on Whyte Avenue closed in 2020 and didn't reopen, to the disappointment of area residents. Now, new life is being breathed into the building.
-
Teen girls stabbed in St. Albert, RCMP searching for 'armed and dangerous' man
Two teenage girls were stabbed in St. Albert Thursday night.
-
Heat hat-trick: Edmonton sets 3rd straight daily record high
The city set another record high Friday afternoon with 33.4 C, sneaking past the previous high mark of 33.3 C for July 19 set in 1979.
Calgary
-
Polar bear 'Baffin' dies at Calgary Zoo after not resurfacing from pool
A polar bear died in its enclosure at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on Friday.
-
Archeology dig explores legendary rancher’s original Alberta homestead
Archeologists are hoping to unearth details about John Ware, the former slave turned successful rancher and Alberta legend, at a dig of his original homestead near Millarville.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 1 dead, 1 injured in fire at East Village seniors complex
One person died in a fire at a seniors housing complex in the East Village on Friday.
Regina
-
'They did a really good job on it': Obsidian green jerseys a hit with Rider fans
The newest alterations to the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ wardrobe is catching on quickly with their fan base.
-
Sask. man charged with manufacturing firearms
A Saskatchewan man has been arrested and charged with manufacturing firearms following an investigation on July 10.
-
Sask. RCMP arrest man for cattle rustling near Moosomin
Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested a man for stealing 14 calves from a farm over the course of three incidents.
Vancouver
-
Health authority relocating care home residents due to wildfire near Ashcroft, B.C.
A nearby wildfire has led to the "precautionary" relocation of more than two dozen long-term care and assisted-living residents in the B.C. Interior.
-
A few changes added to this year's Celebration of Light
Team Portugal is set to kickoff one of Vancouver's biggest annual events: the Celebration of Light.
-
19-year-old stabbed in downtown Vancouver, police say
A young man was taken to hospital Friday afternoon after he was stabbed in downtown Vancouver, according to police.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria's plan to better enforce daytime sheltering rule will fail, advocates say
Outreach workers say the City of Victoria shouldn’t bother developing a plan to better enforce its bylaw against daytime sheltering. They say enforcing the rule won’t work because there’s nowhere for people to go.
-
Woman guilty of murdering, dismembering boyfriend in Nanaimo, B.C.
A 28-year-old British Columbia woman has been found guilty of killing and dismembering her boyfriend on Vancouver Island nearly four years ago.
-
B.C. man breaks 2 unofficial world records after travelling across 3 provinces on electric skateboard
This journey in honour of his dad has taught him that if you don’t want to spend time with your regrets, you have to make time for your dreams.
Atlantic
-
Three soldiers confirmed dead after crash in Sheffield, N.B.
Three soldiers died in a non-service related, single-vehicle crash in Sheffield, N.B., over the weekend.
-
Daughter of Stan Rogers performing in musical dedicated to his songs
“Stan Rogers: A Matter of Heart” is a musical production focused on the songs and stories of the famed Canadian performer running in the Island Theatre Festival on P.E.I. in July and August.
-
Pilot dead after plane crash outside of Fredericton: fire chief
The pilot of an ultralight plane that crashed in a cornfield outside Fredericton has died, according to the fire chief of the Keswick Valley Fire Department.
N.L.
-
Woman found dead in suitcase in Newfoundland; spouse found dead, suspected in killing
Police in St. John's, N.L., say a woman's body was found in a suitcase in the city's downtown this week and her spouse — who was found dead a day prior — is suspected of killing her.
-
Newfoundland town on edge as crews search for missing vessel with 7 people aboard
Anxiety gripped a Newfoundland fishing community Friday as a massive search was underway for a missing vessel carrying seven harvesters that hadn't been heard from in two days.
-
Ground assault begins on Labrador City wildfire that forced thousands to evacuate
Firefighters began attacking a fire near Labrador City from the ground today, marking a new stage in the effort to get the roaring wildfire under control.