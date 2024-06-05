'The fresh air': Supercentenarian shares secret on 107th birthday

Marking a milestone, Lakeshore resident Olga White celebrated her 107th birthday in style Wednesday.

The supercentenarian was the life of a party held at La Chaumiere Retirement Residence in Belle River, where she’s lived for seven years.

“We celebrate her birthday every year, but obviously this year is a little bit bigger than the rest,” said Linsay Derkatz, executive director of the retirement home.

Derkatz recalled the day White moved in – bringing her unique brand of sass and spunk with her.

“Olga’s like family to us,” she said. “She doesn’t have a lot of living family left, so we’re kind of all that she’s got.”

Lakeshore resident Olga White celebrated her 107th birthday on June 5, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

The same question arises anytime someone celebrates a birthday with that many candles on the cake: what’s the secret?

White said it’s about taking care of yourself – and taking time for yourself.

“Watch what you’re eating,” the 107-year-old said. “Are you working many hours?”

She also talked about making time each day for her favourite thing, “The fresh air!”

Born in Ukraine in 1917, White moved to Canada with her parents during the First World War.

As an only child, she learned the values of independence and resilience early on. Living on her own until she was 99.

In honor of her birthday, the retirement residence used social media to ask people to send White birthday cards.

They say more than 200 arrived by her special day.

Lakeshore’s Deputy Mayor Kirk Walstedt stopped by White’s party Wednesday, presenting her with a certificate honouring her decades of devotion to the community.

“We’re almost positive she's our oldest resident,” Walstedt said. “What a milestone. It's just amazing and she's good and fresh and sharp. We had to be here.”

La Chaumiere staff say White’s vibrancy and longevity inspire them – and her fellow residence.

Proving that sometimes, the secret to a long and happy life can be as simple as enjoying the fresh air.