Friends remember Bluesfest founder Ted Boomer

    Nick Dzudz (L), John Fairley and Ted Boomer (R) at Bluesfest in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Ted Boomer/Facebook) Nick Dzudz (L), John Fairley and Ted Boomer (R) at Bluesfest in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Ted Boomer/Facebook)
    A Windsor icon whose name is synonymous with Blues music has passed away.

    Ted Boomer was instrumental in Windsor’s Bluesfest, founding the event back in 1995, with other events in the Bluesfest International portfolio to follow.

    “He was an icon in festivals and put us on the map,” said friend John Fairley. “I mean, we were a festival destination.”

    Boomer launched Bluesfest with a series of downtown “street parties.” When the festival outgrew the streets, he brought it to the riverfront.

    "Everybody knew Ted Boomer,” remembered long-time Friend Nick Dzudz, who attended W.F. Herman Academy with Boomer. “When he made up festival plaza, he was part of that he had ideas for that as well, and he just did a good job and he was a great guy all around."

    Boomer is known for his deep contacts, bringing in some big names over the 20 years he operated Bluesfest.

    “It was done with handshakes,” recalls Joe McParland. “They said, ‘Hey, Ted Boomer, sure, we’ll come down to your Bluesfest,’ and he just had that kind of relationship with people.”

    Boomer also owned four nightclubs and co-founded the Canada South Blues Society with his partner Louise Knowles.

    His friends remember him as an ideas factory and booster of all things Windsor, always supportive of unions and charities.

    “He loved Windsor, help charities, so many charities and employed a lot of people,” said Fairley.

    “He bled the city. He loved Windsor, and he hated to see the city mistreated,” said McParland, who first met Boomer in the 90s. “And he did whatever he could to better it.”

    Boomer had been fighting cancer in recent years.

    Just a few months ago, he hosted a solar eclipse party at his cottage in Colchester.

    McParland was there, noting Boomer regaled the 50 people in attendance with a long story. He now looks it as Boomer’s way of saying goodbye.

    “He covered everything in his life that mattered and was imparting to us his life lessons,” said McParland. “Just a tremendous man.”

