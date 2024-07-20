WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Man arrested by Chatham-Kent police while attempting to prevent them from making a separate arrest

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    Chatham-Kent police were kept busy in Wallaceburg Friday.

    At 1:40 p.m., police attended an address on Water Street for a report of a disturbance. Police said they located a man to be in distress and while making attempts to engage the man to help him, the man attempted to barricade himself in a room inside the residence.

    Officers intervened and at that time. According to police, the man then assaulted police and then resisted arrest.

    The 35-year-old Wallaceburg man was transported to Sydenham district Hospital for treatment and was released on an appearance notice with a future court date.

    While police were dealing with this report, a male who also lived at the same residence allegedly obstructed police by attempting to intervene and stop officers attempting to affect an arrest.

    The man was also wanted on an outstanding warrant for mischief.

    The 32-year-old Wallaceburg man was transported to police headquarters where he was later released with a future court date.

