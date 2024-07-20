WINDSOR
Windsor

Bringing Kabaddi Cup to WFCU Centre raises sport to 'another level' in Windsor

After being held outdoors last year, the Windsor Kabaddi Cup returned for its second annual edition this weekend inside the WFCU Centre.

The Windsor Kabaddi Cup featured six teams of 10 players from all around the world, who play under the Kabaddi Federation of Ontario, competing in the traditional Indian team sport.

In the game, players alternate running into the opposing team’s half, tagging as many opponents as possible and returning to their own half without being tackled.

The sport blends elements of wrestling, tag and strategic team play.

The inaugural Windsor Kabaddi Cup was held last year at McHugh Park.

According to a tournament organizer, relocating the event to the WFCU Centre this year has increased visibility for the sport — one which remains unfamiliar to many in Windsor.

"Kabaddi is going to a next level every year. Doing it in the WFCU has put us on another level," said tournament organizer Akaalinder Dhaliwal.

Fellow organizer Manwinder Deol noted that kabaddi tournaments are common in the Greater Toronto Area and other major cities across North America.

"This is actually the mother game [of the] state of Punjab," said Deol, expressing his optimism for kabaddi’s growth in Windsor.

"One day, we’ll be bringing the World Kabaddi Cup right in Windsor."

During Saturday’s tournament, several players required medical attention.

"This game requires a lot of endurance and a lot of strength," said Dhaliwal.

"There are a lot of injuries. So these players have to work hard all year round just for these couple of months of tournaments."

