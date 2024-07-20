Paws on stage: Windsor theatre group holds dog auditions for Christmas musical
A theatre group in Windsor is holding auditions for an upcoming Christmas musical production — but this time, the stars vying for the spotlight are of the four-legged variety.
Windsor Light Music Theatre held dog auditions Saturday for its November production of "A Christmas Story: The Musical."
"We need a couple of dogs that are going to be able to take commands, listen to our direction, as well as have a little bit of that star-quality, steal-the-moment type of personality," said production director Matthew Dumouchel.
This is not the first time Windsor Light Music Theatre has trained dogs as part of a production.
In 2013, a dog was recruited for the role of Toto in the theatre group's production of The Wizard of Oz.
Dogs were also used in a 1985 production of Annie and a Legally Blonde musical in 2012.
Windsor Light Music Theatre has put dogs in its productions before, including a 1985 rendition of Annie. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)However, this does mark the first Dumouchel has directed a musical that requires the cooperation of dogs.
Prior to A Christmas Story: The Musical, Dumouchel has directed just one other show under the Windsor Light Music Theatre banner.
"What I've been told over the course of the last couple of months is I am doing the unthinkable, which is working with dogs and children. They are potentially unreliable, in terms of they having so much energy and they're rambunctious sometimes," he said.
"You hope and pray that they are going to be able to deliver on a consistent manner. But at the end of the day, they're there to have fun and they're just wanting brighten the rooms up."
Jason Meloche and his three-year-old Labrador Retriever named Bentley record a video during auditions on July 20, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)But the dogs have to do more than just follow on-stage commands. They must also be able to work with the other cast members.
"We have about 15 children and about 20 adults in our cast. So finding some animals that are going to be well behaved and trainable is what we we're looking for," said Dumouchel.
Tickets for A Christmas Story: The Musical will go on sale July 25 on the Chrysler Theatre website.
The show runs Nov. 15 to 17 and Nov. 22 to 24.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
investigation Prominent Vancouver lawyer accused of moving criminal cash dies before hearing
Vancouver lawyer Michael Bolton likely defended thousands of people over 50 years of practice. But in the end, he would not get a chance to defend himself.
Here are the signs you're ready to downsize your home
Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.
Quebec woman's death warns of dangers of cosmetic surgery abroad
Brian McConnell's daughter, Florence McConnell, died after a liposuction surgery complication in Morocco. Now, he warns others against undergoing cosmetic surgeries abroad.
Israeli military says it has struck several Houthi targets in Yemen in response to attacks
The Israeli army said Saturday it has struck several Houthi targets in western Yemen following a fatal drone attack by the rebel group in Tel Aviv the previous day.
The latest from the U.S. campaign trail: Biden faces growing calls from Democrats to drop out
President Joe Biden says he’s ready to return to the campaign trail next week, even as a growing chorus of Democratic lawmakers called for him to step aside.
Steam cleaners, kids' helmets, multivitamins: Here are the recalls of the week
Health Canada issued recalls for various items this week, including steam cleaners, hedgehog pet food, kids' bike helmets and multivitamins.
Polar bear 'Baffin' dies at Calgary Zoo after not resurfacing from pool
A polar bear died in its enclosure at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on Friday.
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
House fire in North York leaves 65-year-old woman dead
A 65-year-old woman is dead after being pulled from a two-alarm house fire in North York Saturday morning.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
LCBO confirms strike over, stores to reopen Tuesday
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing 10,000 of its workers reached a tentative agreement Saturday, clearing the way for stores to open Tuesday.
-
Rockwood man killed in Highway 7 crash
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a 78-year-old Rockwood man.
-
Blind dog up for adoption at K-W Humane Society
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth is hoping to find a forever home for a blind dog named Honey.
London
-
LCBO confirms strike over, stores to reopen Tuesday
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing 10,000 of its workers reached a tentative agreement Saturday, clearing the way for stores to open Tuesday.
-
Hazmat response to north London, Ont. apartment complex
Circumstances around a deceased individual in an apartment raise concerns for first responders.
-
CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Barrie
-
Local leaders take part in annual dunk tank fundraiser
Local municipal leaders attended the annual dunk your local leader's event on Saturday.
-
Scottish festival returns to Orillia
A festival celebrating Scottish culture is being held in Orillia this weekend.
-
Midland man charged in death of 23-year-old woman
Provincial police investigating a homicide in Midland have charged a local man with murder.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigating arson after speed camera set on fire
Six speed cameras set up around Greater Sudbury have drawn a lot of ire from residents, attracting some vandalism and police are now investigating after one was set on fire overnight.
-
Defence for Sault murder suspect to argue he was not mentally competent
The defence lawyer for Steven Jones plans to argue that he was not mentally competent when a victim was stabbed to death and a second was seriously injured.
-
Fatal motorcycle crash in northern Ont.
A 60-year-old has died following a motorcycle crash Thursday at the intersection of Highway 17 and Second Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Coniston on Thursday.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault women raise money to send soccer jerseys to kids in Africa
A pair of soccer moms in Sault Ste. Marie have rallied the community around a good cause.
-
Defence for Sault murder suspect to argue he was not mentally competent
The defence lawyer for Steven Jones plans to argue that he was not mentally competent when a victim was stabbed to death and a second was seriously injured.
-
Southern Ont. pair fined $10,500 for moose hunt violations in northern Ont.
A hunter from Amherstburg and another from Guelph have been fined at total of $10,500 for moose-hunting violations dating back to 2022.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa teacher facing sexual assault charges involving minor, police looking for other victims
The Ottawa Police Service says a teacher is facing charges related to alleged sexual assaults involving a minor under the age of 18.
-
LCBO confirms strike over, stores to reopen Tuesday
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing 10,000 of its workers reached a tentative agreement Saturday, clearing the way for stores to open Tuesday.
-
Ottawa mother raising awareness on importance of donating umbilical cord blood
An Ottawa mother is raising awareness on the benefits of donating her baby’s umbilical cord blood to the Canadian Blood Services after she was born in May.
Toronto
-
LCBO confirms strike over, stores to reopen Tuesday
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing 10,000 of its workers reached a tentative agreement Saturday, clearing the way for stores to open Tuesday.
-
House fire in North York leaves 65-year-old woman dead
A 65-year-old woman is dead after being pulled from a two-alarm house fire in North York Saturday morning.
-
Collision on Toronto highway sends 5 to hospital
Multiple people are injured after a car collided into a work truck on Highway 400 Saturday morning.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman feels scared after seeing drone outside her bedroom window
It's not something you like to see when you're in your apartment, laying in bed in your underwear on a hot summer day: a drone hovering outside your window.
-
Trendy Griffintown pizzeria's permits suspended after Quebec liquor board ruling
Moretti Pizzeria in Montreal's Griffintown neighbourhood, that was no stranger to police stops, fights and organized crime member visits has has its permits suspended for 25 days following a ruling from the liquor control board (RACJ).
-
Quebec police seize dozens of stolen vehicles in series of raids
A regional joint police force on the North Shore conducted 11 searches on Thursday connected to vehicle theft in the Greater Montreal Area and seized 28 vehicles along with thousands of dollars in US and Canadian cash.
Winnipeg
-
'We're famous for our skies': The science behind a Manitoba sunset
To catch a glimpse of a beautiful sunrise or sunset is one of the great wonders of nature.
-
Winnipeg police arrest man found asleep in stolen vehicle
A Winnipeg man is facing a number of charges after police found him sleeping at the wheel of a stolen vehicle Friday morning.
-
Assiniboine Park attractions closing early for comedy festival
With the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (GOCF) in town at Assiniboine Park, some of park’s other amenities have adjusted their hours of operation.
Edmonton
-
Alberta town takes action fighting crime, addressing homelessness, addictions issues
In Cold Lake, Alta., drivers leaning through windows at the McDonald’s drive-thru have been ambushed by people running by and snatching food right out of their hands.
-
Suspect in St. Albert teen stabbings arrested: RCMP
A man wanted in connection to the stabbing of two teen girls was arrested Saturday.
-
Edmonton activates extreme heat and weather responses as smoke settles in
The City of Edmonton extreme heat and weather protocols were in place Saturday as air quality dropped.
Calgary
-
Polar bear 'Baffin' dies at Calgary Zoo after not resurfacing from pool
A polar bear died in its enclosure at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on Friday.
-
Suspect in St. Albert teen stabbings arrested: RCMP
A man wanted in connection to the stabbing of two teen girls was arrested Saturday.
-
Dawgs demolish Moose Jaw Miller Express 16-3
Okotoks had hot bats on a hot Friday night at Seaman Stadium, defeating the Moose Jaw Miller Express 16-3.
Regina
-
Riders get back in win column with victory over Bombers
The Saskatchewan Roughriders remained dominant on defence as they held Winnipeg to only field goals for points on Friday night in their 19-9 victory.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Heat will continue into the weekend in Regina
With heat warnings blanketing most of Saskatchewan, it should come as no surprise that the trend will continue into the weekend.
-
Sask. man charged with manufacturing firearms
A Saskatchewan man has been arrested and charged with manufacturing firearms following an investigation on July 10.
Vancouver
-
Serious crash closes Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
A serious crash shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
-
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
-
Abbotsford police seek 'arrestable' suspect in string of recent break-ins
Police in Abbotsford are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man they say is "arrestable" for a series of recent residential break-ins in the city.
Vancouver Island
-
How B.C.'s firefighting smokejumpers take 'ultra-extreme and make it seem mundane'
Standing on the edge of an open aircraft hatch, a smokejumper in a pale yellow suit steadies himself before rocking back then swinging out the door and vanishing as gravity takes over.
-
Victoria's plan to better enforce daytime sheltering rule will fail, advocates say
Outreach workers say the City of Victoria shouldn’t bother developing a plan to better enforce its bylaw against daytime sheltering. They say enforcing the rule won’t work because there’s nowhere for people to go.
-
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
Atlantic
-
Newfoundland premier says crew members on missing fishing boat found alive
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said on social media early Saturday morning that the entire province is "relieved" to learn the crew aboard the Elite Navigator has been found alive.
-
Becca Told Me to Ride marks its fourth year
In honour of Rebecca Schofield, over 50 bikers headed out on the road Saturday for the fourth Becca Told Me to Ride.
-
Man charged following thefts of a vehicle and cigarettes in Barrington: N.S. RCMP
A Middle East Pubnico, N.S., man is facing charges in relation to thefts at gas stations in Barrington, N.S.
N.L.
-
Essential workers allowed to return to Labrador City as wildfire eases
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey called it a 'good news day' as he announced some Labrador City residents will be allowed to return home after a wildfire forced an evacuation last week.
-
Newfoundland RCMP charge 71-year-old man with impaired driving after head-on collision kills two
Mounties in Newfoundland say a 71-year-old man is facing charges today related to his alleged involvement in a collision that killed two women in January.
-
Newfoundland premier says crew members on missing fishing boat found alive
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said on social media early Saturday morning that the entire province is "relieved" to learn the crew aboard the Elite Navigator has been found alive.