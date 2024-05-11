CTV News Windsor's top stories from this week

Here are this week’s top stories from CTV Windsor:

Long-time and highly respected union leader Gary Parent passed away on Friday.

Family of Hannah Pare, who died after surgery complications, establish scholarship in her honour.

Overnight fire on Victoria Avenue causes $700,000 in damages.

As well, the ‘Rainbow House’ will be demolished following an earlier fire.

Gurfathe Kooner, a wanted offender unlawfully at large for 9 years, captured by ROPE Squad.

Windsor man on Canada’s top 25 most wanted list has been arrested.

Four Windsor-Essex men arrested in underage prostitution operation.

As well, 'Predators go where children go': 5 local people arrested, charged through Project Aquatic.

Driver impaired by fentanyl sent to prison for 'devastating' death of Lakeshore woman.

Students launch UWindsor 'Liberation Zone'.

Tecumseh considers removing crossing guards, parents concerned.

Caesars Windsor celebrates 30 years in the community.

Finally, three Windsor athletes advance to semi-finals in CrossFit world championships.