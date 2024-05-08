'I wouldn’t trade it for anything': Caesars Windsor celebrates 30 years in the community

To celebrate their 30-year presence in the Windsor community, Caesars Windsor employees are rolling up their sleeves this week, volunteering at six local non-profit organizations.

From trail clean ups, serving meals, reading stories, and assembling food hampers, Caesars Windsor’s employee HEROs are devoting their time to making a positive impact to the community they call home.

“Our anniversary gives us the opportunity to reflect on the incredible impact we’ve had on our community,” said Kevin Laforet, President, Caesars Windsor.

As the first commercial casino in the country, the casino attracted a record number of guests from both the US and Canada, and was not uncommon for guests to be wrapped around the block waiting to get in. The evolution of the property over the years has been a testament to their commitment to employees and guests to be a world-class employer and attraction.

On Wednesday a group of staff and Caesars management volunteered at Devonwood Conservation Area with the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) to pick up garbage along the trails.

“When we opened in 1994 it dramatically and positively changed the Windsor-Essex landscape,” said Laforet.

From the beginning the property’s pledge to the city went far beyond their economic support and tourism. Through the synergy of employee volunteering and corporate donations, Caesars Windsor has supported local organizations with a focus on changing lives, transforming neighbourhoods, and crafting a brighter future for Windsor and Essex County - investing more than $16 million and more than 100,000 hours of volunteer hours.

“It’s just one more way Caesars Windsor is committed to giving back to the community we call home.”

“This is the 30 year anniversary this month, we’re committing to trying to do 3000 hours of volunteer time,” Laforet told CTV News.

“You think back to 30 years ago, I think there was a lot of trepidation about a casino coming to town so we wanted to show that not only from the safety perspective but the community perspective, but again drove jobs, drove tourism and probably one of biggest purchasers in town of goods. But along with that, we wanted to be really good corporate citizens.”

Laforet said he is one of more than three hundred original employees still working at the casino, suggesting this year’s anniversary is about honouring the staff. “Makes me feel a little old to be honest, but also pretty proud and grateful.”

He added, “It's just been a great experience. It's been just an incredible journey. I wouldn't trade it for anything.”

“Caesars Windsor has been involved in so many different events that we host in the community and it's been phenomenal,” stated ERCA Community Outreach Coordinator, Laura Neufeld. “From tree planting to community cleanups, it takes volunteers to make the magic happen in the Essex region so we're super, super grateful for it.”

“Over the years, we’ve had the honour to collaborate with this exceptional group of individuals through numerous initiatives and witness their profound impact on our community,” said June Muir, CEO, HUC – Hub of Opportunities. “Their dedication and support exemplify the spirit of service and generosity that truly enriches the lives of those we serve. I want to congratulate them and celebrate their commitment to the betterment of our community over the last 30 years.”

To commemorate the last 30 years, Caesars Windsor employees are also volunteering at The Downtown Mission, Matthew House, Windsor Youth Centre, Unemployed Help Centre, and United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex.

“It's absolutely amazing to look back at the 30 year history we have Caesars Windsor and in the community,” explained Caesars Windsor Vice President of Human Relations, Kelly Gregoire. “Our employees absolutely love these types of events. They love getting out in the community and the breadth of activities that we participate in, there's something for everybody.”