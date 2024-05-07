Windsor man on Canada’s top 25 most wanted list arrested

A Windsor man on Canada’s list of most wanted fugitives has been arrested in Edmonton, according to Windsor police.

John Managhan was taken into custody late Monday by members of the Edmonton Police Service’s High-Risk Offender Unit.

Windsor police wanted the 25-year-old man in connection to a targeted shooting on Pierre Avenue on Aug. 15, 2023. Windsor police officers were on scene of an investigation in the 900 block of Pierre Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

“I want to commend the excellent work of our investigators, our law enforcement partners, and the Bolo program for making this fugitive’s arrest possible,” said Jason Crowley, Windsor Police Deputy Chief of Operations. “This arrest is a testament to the collaborative efforts between police services to curb violence and build safer communities.”

Managhan’s arrest is the result of a coordinated effort involving the Windsor Police’s Major Crimes Unit, the Ontario Provincial Police-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad, and the Edmonton Police Service. Staff Sgt. Joe Faddoul in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

He was added to the Bolo program’s top 25 list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives two weeks ago.

Managhan will be brought back to Windsor under police escort to face a charge of attempted murder.

A second suspect, 26-year-old Kyle Small, was arrested in Michigan in November 2023 by the United States Marshals Service.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.