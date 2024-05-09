Students launch UWindsor 'Liberation Zone'

University of Windsor students are launching a “Liberation Zone” on campus in solidarity with the Popular University for Gaza and striking students around the world.

The Liberation Zone was set up at 12 p.m. on Thursday in front of Dillion Hall. It comes after encampments and Liberation Zones at other universities such as McGill, Mc Masters, Toronto Metropolitan University, University of British Columbia and University of Toronto among others.

A news release from organizers say the zone will include chanting and teach-ins about Palestinians history, culture and solidarity with other groups.

“There are no more universities in Gaza and we stand strictly in opposition that our education funds their death,” says a spokesperson from the Liberation Zone. “For over seven months as we watched people get killed, life continued on as normal and that is no longer acceptable.”