'He's the soul of what's good about our community': Tributes pour in for Windsor labour leader
Gary Parent, 77, died Friday after a brief battle with cancer, according to friend and long-time union brother Ken Lewenza.
“I knew leaving him last night at the hospital may be the last time I see him,” Lewenza told CTV News Friday. “It’s a blessing.”
Lewenza said Parent was in pain in recent days and it’s a relief that he is no longer suffering.
Parent leaves a wife and two adult children.
“It is with great sadness to inform you my dad, Gary Parent, passed away early this morning. He is the strongest person I have ever known and I am so proud to call him ‘dad,’” Jason Parent, Gary’s son, posted Friday on Facebook. “I will miss you tons but I have so many wonderful memories.”
A sentiment shared repeatedly Friday as word spread of Parent’s passing.
“He made me grow up, quite frankly,” Lewenza told CTV News.
The men worked together for years with the Canadian Auto Workers union Local 444, with Parent helping Lewenza when he became National President of the union now known as Unifor.
“Gary's the soul of the community; the soul of the labour community,” Lewenza said. “He's the soul of what's good about our community.”
“This was a man who believed in helping the disadvantaged, fighting for the underdog, a champion of social causes and social justice,” Mario Spagnuolo said Friday.
He is the current president of the Windsor and District Labour Council, following in the footsteps of Parent, who served as president for 35 years.
Spagnuolo recalls when he was in high school hearing Parent speak at an event, never dreaming he would one day hold the very same position.
“He stood up to his principles and what he believed in, even in the most difficult of times, and even if he was in a room of people that necessarily didn't agree with him, he stuck by what he believed in,” Spagnuolo said.
Parent is credited with helping to bring a medical school to Windsor, the creation of the Unemployed Help Centre, and establishing a Hospice in Windsor, to name but a few of his achievements.
“He was working hard to make sure that the quality of life for everyone - irrespective of whether or not you were a member of a labour union - that your life was better,” Lorraine Goddard, CEO of Windsor-Essex United Way told CTV News. “He performed his work with compassion in that he really genuinely cared about people; cared about the community.”
Goddard said Parent was also the first labour representative on the national board of directors for the United Way.
“I mean, that's just what kind of reputation Gary had in terms of his leadership,” said Goddard.
Parent was also the recipient of countless awards and tributes, including the Queens Jubliee medal and the Charles Brooks Community Award, in addition to honorary degrees and diplomas from the University of Windsor and St. Clair College, respectively.
“I can't think of one thing in our community that Gary Parent has not touched,” Lewenza concluded. “Which means he's touched every household in some way, whether you met him or not.”
Other tributes
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said he was saddened to hear of the passing of Parent, a ‘giant’ in the labour movement.
“Gary Parent was one of those true leaders who helped to ensure that Windsor-Essex is a strong community, and we were lucky to have him with us,” Dilkens wrote in a statement to CTV News.
"He's tough and he's kind, he's honest and he's always been on the side of not just working people, but everyone in Windsor," Windsor-West MPP Lisa Gretzky said in a social media post.
Windsor-West MP Brian Masse praised Parent Friday in the House of Commons.
“In my 25 years of working with Gary, I want to thank him as he is a mentor and continues to inspire,” Masse said. “Without Gary’s advice and guidance I wouldn’t be standing here before you.”
Stellantis also payed tribute to the former employee with 44 years experience, “His work and leadership extended far beyond Windsor Assembly, and his legacy and contributions will be imprinted on Windsor-Essex for generations to come.”
Lana Payne, president of Unifor National, told CTV News Parent was kind and generous but also a true champion for workers.
“Gary Parent exemplified the kind of leader and trade unionist we all aspire to be,” Payne wrote in a statement to CTV News. “He was relentless in his pursuit of economic and social justice for workers and he knew a strong union meant being a social and community union.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Spectacular aurora light show to be seen across Canada Friday night
A rare and severe solar storm is expected to bring spectacular displays of the northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, across much of Canada and parts of the United States on Friday night.
Which Canadian cities have the highest and lowest grocery prices?
Where you live plays a big factor in what you pay at the grocery store. And while it's no secret the same item may have a different price depending on the store, city or province, we wanted to see just how big the differences are, and why.
BREAKING McGill University seeks emergency injunction to remove pro-Palestinian encampment from campus
McGill University has filed a request for an injunction to have the pro-Palestinian encampment removed from its campus.
Swarm of 20,000 bees gather around woman’s car west of Toronto
A swarm of roughly 20,000 bees gathered around a woman’s car in the parking lot of Burlington Centre.
U.S. says Israel's use of U.S. arms likely violated international law, but evidence is incomplete
The Biden administration said Friday that Israel's use of U.S.-provided weapons in Gaza likely violated international humanitarian law but wartime conditions prevented U.S. officials from determining that for certain in specific airstrikes.
'State or state-sponsored actor' believed to be behind B.C. government hacks
The head of British Columbia’s civil service has revealed that a “state or state-sponsored actor” is behind multiple cyber-security incidents against provincial government networks.
Mother assaulted by stranger while breastfeeding baby in her car: Vancouver police
A person was arrested in East Vancouver Thursday after allegedly entering a car while a mother was breastfeeding her four-month-old boy.
More than half the Canadians once detained in Syrian camps for suspected ISIS family members have returned home
A total of 29 Canadians have been freed from detention camps in northeast Syria and brought back to Canada since human rights advocates began lobbying for their release years ago.
Canada abstains from Palestinian UN membership vote but supports two-state solution
Canada was one of 25 countries that abstained from a United Nations vote on Palestinian membership that passed with overwhelming support on Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
'A total write-off': Kitchener resident asks for thousands from city, after driving over 'faulty manhole cover
One driver wants the City of Kitchener to cover the thousands of dollars in damage to his car after he ran over a “faulty” manhole cover.
-
What you should keep in your emergency supply kit
Could you survive for 72 hours following a natural disaster? The Region of Waterloo is hoping that question sparks a conversation around emergency preparedness.
-
9-year-old prodigy pianist to perform with former K-W Symphony musicians
A young prodigy pianist is set to perform alongside former members of the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony, as part of a benefit concert.
London
-
Suspicious fire being investigated in London
A suspicious fire in London is under investigation by police and fire officials. According to London fire, crews knocked down the scene in an “offensive strategy.”
-
Lambton County teen dies in farm accident
OPP in Lambton County are investigating what is being described as a, “sudden death.” Police responded to the call at a farm on Churchill Line in Watford around 9:30 a.m.
-
Sarnia police searching for stabbing suspect
The Sarnia Police Service has issued a warrant for a 30-year-old female in connection to a stabbing incident.
Barrie
-
Barrie men charged with fraud in OPP investigation into pool installation scam
Two Barrie men have been charged with fraud in connection with a lengthy OPP investigation after several customers seeking pool installations were allegedly scammed out of thousands of dollars.
-
Wasaga Beach assault turns into murder investigation after victim's death
The charge against a Wasaga Beach man has been upgraded to second-degree murder after police say the victim died more than two months after an alleged assault.
-
Here's why your yard waste may have been sitting at the curb for days
A recent change in curbside collection has left some green-thumbed enthusiasts scratching their heads as bags of yard waste linger by the curb, awaiting pickup.
Northern Ontario
-
Spectacular aurora light show to be seen across Canada Friday night
A rare and severe solar storm is expected to bring spectacular displays of the northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, across much of Canada and parts of the United States on Friday night.
-
Dashcam video shows terrifying near-miss on two-lane northern Ontario highway
There were some scary moments for several people on a northern Ontario highway caught on video Thursday after a chain reaction following a truck fire.
-
Twenty defendants fined $222K for northern Ont. moose hunt violations
A large group of Canadian and U.S. defendants have been fined $178,400 plus $44,525 in surcharges for a variety of moose hunting violations in northwestern Ontario.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
No injuries after drugged driving suspect crashes into residence in the Sault
Residents of a home on McNabb Street in the Sault received a scary wake-up call this week when a vehicle crashed into their residence.
-
Dashcam video shows terrifying near-miss on two-lane northern Ontario highway
There were some scary moments for several people on a northern Ontario highway caught on video Thursday after a chain reaction following a truck fire.
-
Northern Ont. man charged for having inappropriate sexual relationship with 13-year-old
A 21-year-old northern Ontario man is charged with several sexual offences after police received a complaint about an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old girl.
Ottawa
-
Motorcycle driver in critical condition after crash in Barrhaven
Ottawa paramedics say a man in his 20s is in critical condition after a crash in Barrhaven Friday afternoon.
-
Tiny house show to takes place Sunday in Ottawa
In the midst of soaring living expenses and spiking interest rates, the dream of owning a traditional home seems to be slipping away for many residents in Ottawa.
-
'The whole community is devastated': Sharbot Lake, Ont. mourning the death of teen in crash
A high school student at Granite Ridge Education Centre in Sharbot Lake, Ont. died in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday. Five other students were injured in the crash.
Toronto
-
Where and when to see the northern lights in Toronto tonight
The northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, are expected to illuminate the sky in Canada tonight, including in Toronto, thanks to a rare and severe solar storm.
-
Swarm of 20,000 bees gather around woman’s car west of Toronto
A swarm of roughly 20,000 bees gathered around a woman’s car in the parking lot of Burlington Centre.
-
3 people in hospital, including man in life-threatening condition, after collision in Bridle Path
A vehicle struck a bus shelter in Bridle Path on Friday afternoon, leaving a man in life-threatening condition.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING McGill University seeks emergency injunction to remove pro-Palestinian encampment from campus
McGill University has filed a request for an injunction to have the pro-Palestinian encampment removed from its campus.
-
Man charged after truck strikes and kills driver changing flat tire on side of Montreal-area highway
A 43-year-old man has been charged after a driver was struck and killed while changing a tire on the side of a Highway 15 near Montreal on Thursday.
-
This iconic Canadian song is turning 50
Andy Kim's 'Rock Me Gently' is marking a major milestone, as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.
Winnipeg
-
'Devastating': Businesses concerned over watercraft ban on Clear Lake
Businesses in the Clear Lake area are concerned about the future following a temporary ban on watercraft from entering the lake.
-
Roughly 250 people forced to evacuate Winnipeg apartment building deemed unsafe
Approximately 250 residents of a St. James area apartment building will have to leave their homes immediately, as the City of Winnipeg issued a vacate order over unsafe conditions.
-
Solar storm could produce highly visible northern lights in Manitoba
An unusually large solar storm could produce northern light shows that may be visible across most of Canada on Friday and Saturday.
Edmonton
-
'Violent, despicable and unbelievable': Family of murdered 7-year-old speak at David Moss sentencing Friday
David Moss, the man who murdered seven-year-old Bella Rose Desrosiers, broke down in court Friday as the girl's family spoke about the toll her death has taken on them.
-
Oilers star Leon Draisaitl questionable for Game 2 vs. Canucks
Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl is questionable for today's Game 2 against the Vancouver Canucks.
-
Out-of-control wildfire near Fort McMurray doubles in size Friday
The wildfire burning 25 kilometres southwest of the northeastern Alberta city doubled in size from 25 hectares at 9 a.m. to 50 hectares by 4 p.m.
Calgary
-
'We have laws': Premier Smith says police action justified in Calgary
The actions, including the decision to use non-lethal force, to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters from the University of Calgary campus were justified, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Friday.
-
City of Chestermere inspection reveals ‘irregular, improper and improvident’ financial management: province
A third-party examination of the City of Chestermere revealed “significant gaps” in the financial management, the province said Friday.
-
Documents suggest Alberta's renewable-energy pause not requested by AESO head
Internal emails show the province's seven-month moratorium on renewable-energy projects was a political decision and not requested by the system operator like the premier said it was.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers set to vote on renewed sanctions mandate
Next week, teachers in Saskatchewan will vote on a renewed mandate that would implement sanctions beyond the current school year.
-
Regina police charge 3, seize drugs, ammunition after 'months long investigation'
Regina police say three people have been charged after they seized more than 1,100 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine along with suspected meth and ammunition following a “months long investigation.”
-
Which Canadian cities have the highest and lowest grocery prices?
Where you live plays a big factor in what you pay at the grocery store. And while it's no secret the same item may have a different price depending on the store, city or province, we wanted to see just how big the differences are, and why.
Vancouver
-
'State or state-sponsored actor' believed to be behind B.C. government hacks
The head of British Columbia’s civil service has revealed that a “state or state-sponsored actor” is behind multiple cyber-security incidents against provincial government networks.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
B.C. finance minister says she will retire following provincial election this fall
British Columbia's finance minister says she won't be running again in the next provincial election after serving in the legislature for nearly two decades.
Vancouver Island
-
Police launch assault investigation at UVic protest encampment
Police in Saanich, B.C., say an assault investigation is underway following two alleged incidents at a pro-Palestinian protest encampment on the grounds of the University of Victoria.
-
Victoria police searching for man accused of voyeurism in downtown store
Police in Victoria are appealing to the public to identify a man who allegedly took photos or video of a woman in a change room at a downtown store Wednesday afternoon.
-
Vancouver robbery suspect facing 12 charges after businesses targeted
A 29-year-old man is facing a dozen robbery charges after a months-long string of burglaries at Vancouver businesses.
Atlantic
-
Seven people charged following kidnapping, assault in Tobique First Nation: N.B. RCMP
RCMP say seven people have been arrested and charged in connection with a kidnapping and assault in Tobique First Nation, N.B.
-
EHS helicopters to land in new spot in Halifax
Emergency Health Services (EHS) LifeFlight helicopters will soon be landing at Canadian Forces Base Windsor Park in the Halifax's west end.
-
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
N.L.
-
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Newfoundland
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
-
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.