WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say a 29-year-old man has been charged with stealing a van and hitting a cruiser after a police chase in Chatham.

Police say an officer on general patrol saw a yellow cube van speeding through a red light at the intersection of King Street and Fifth Street, shortly after 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but police say the man failed to pull over.

Police say they ended the pursuit for public safety reasons as the man continued driving in a dangerous manner.

Officers received information from citizens that the van was speeding through residential areas. Police found the van again and attempted to stop it as the man drove down an alley way and through a parking lot.

Officers say the man struck a police cruiser, causing damage to the passenger side doors. He then exited the van and fled on foot.

Following a short foot chase, the man, who police say continued to resist arrest, was taken into custody.

Through investigation, police learned that van was stolen from LaSalle and that the man was a prohibited from driving.

The 29-year-old Euphemia Township man has been charged with:

- flight from police

- dangerous driving x3

- resist arrest

- theft of motor vehicle

- being in possession of property obtained by a crime over $5000

- driving while disqualified x3

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.