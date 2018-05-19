

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police charged two people with assault with a weapon after disputes turned violent Friday night.

In one incident, police say a woman tried to attack another women with a hammer following a confrontation between the two at a home in Chatham.

Nobody was injured but a 54-year-old Chatham woman has been charged with assault with a weapon.

In the second dispute, a 15-year-old was arrested after police say the teen was in an argument with this father.

They say it escalated into a physical altercation and the youth assaulted his father and pulled out a knife.

The youth has been charged with assault and weapons dangerous.

Chatham-Kent police also dealt with another alleged assault Thursday.

They say a person reported being assaulted by a woman who was known to her.

Friday morning the accused turned herself in at police headquarters.

A 34-year-old Chatham woman has been charged with one count of assault.