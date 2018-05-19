Knife, hammer used in Chatham disputes
Chatham-Kent police
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, May 19, 2018 12:53PM EDT
Chatham-Kent police charged two people with assault with a weapon after disputes turned violent Friday night.
In one incident, police say a woman tried to attack another women with a hammer following a confrontation between the two at a home in Chatham.
Nobody was injured but a 54-year-old Chatham woman has been charged with assault with a weapon.
In the second dispute, a 15-year-old was arrested after police say the teen was in an argument with this father.
They say it escalated into a physical altercation and the youth assaulted his father and pulled out a knife.
The youth has been charged with assault and weapons dangerous.
Chatham-Kent police also dealt with another alleged assault Thursday.
They say a person reported being assaulted by a woman who was known to her.
Friday morning the accused turned herself in at police headquarters.
A 34-year-old Chatham woman has been charged with one count of assault.