Job fair taking place in Windsor

    Employment Options is hosting a job fair in Windsor on Thursday.

    The event runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the College Boreal at 7515 Forest Glade Drive.

    Anyone interested is asked to bring multiple resumes. A post on social media says to make sure to come early to beat the line.

    The participating companies and open positions are available on the posted flyer, including a variety of positions in security, customer service, trades and business administration.

