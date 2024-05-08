Job fair taking place in Windsor

Employment Options is hosting a job fair in Windsor on Thursday.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the College Boreal at 7515 Forest Glade Drive.

Anyone interested is asked to bring multiple resumes. A post on social media says to make sure to come early to beat the line.

The participating companies and open positions are available on the posted flyer, including a variety of positions in security, customer service, trades and business administration.