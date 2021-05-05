WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two more victims have come forward as Windsor police continue to investigate a 36-year-old teacher for reports of child exploitation and child pornography.

Police say the accused was communicating electronically with the victims who were under the age of 18 at the time.

The communications allegedly involved the sharing of sexually explicit content.

Ryan Turgeon, 36, was arrested Tuesday and is facing multiple additional charges including sexual exploitation and making, accessing and possessing child pornography.

Turgeon was first arrested on April 27 and was charged with communicating with a person believed to be under the age of 16 for the purpose of facilitating the commission of a sexual assault and distributing sexually explicit material to a person believed to be under the age of 16.

In the interest of public safety, police informed the public the accused was in a position of trust and authority, in relation to persons under the age of 18 years, at the time of the offences.

The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board confirmed Turgeon is one of their employees but is no longer in a classroom environment and has since been suspended pending further investigation.

Due to the nature of the investigation and to protect the identity of the victims, police say they will not be releasing further information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.