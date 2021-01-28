WINDSOR, ONT. -- Police are looking for 19-year-old Rylie DeJonge-Vandusen, in relation to an attempted murder investigation.

Chatham-Kent Police Service have released the photo of another alleged suspect involved in the shooting that killed a dog and left a man and teen wounded Tuesday evening.

Police released a photo of 19-year-old Terry St. Hill Wednesday evening, described as 5 foot, 9 inches tall and 220 pounds.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in a white compact car.

Officials warn residents not to approach the suspects as both are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police believe the suspects may have ties to other communities outside of Chatham-Kent.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts are asked to contact 911 immediately.