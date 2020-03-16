WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are urging drivers to avoid Huron Church Road due to a major traffic logjam caused by travel restrictions.

According to police, the lead up to the Ambassador Bridge has trucks blocking all three lanes as a result of delays at the border crossing.

Truck traffic on Huron Church Road has stretched from College Avenue to the E.C. Row Expressway, roughly seven kilometres, with some drivers indicating they were stuck on the road that leads to the Ambassador Bridge for more than two hours.

“I’m a little frustrated, but I understand also,” one driver told CTV Windsor's Sijia Liu. “It happens. There’s nothing you can do about it.”

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes where available.

New restrictions are also being implemented at the Canadian border, which include shutting the border to non-Canadian citizens, with limited exceptions.

Permanent Canadian residents, the immediate family members of Canadian citizens, diplomats, air crews and U.S. citizens are still being allowed into Canada at this time.

"If you're abroad, it's time for you to come home. If you've just arrived, you must self-isolate for 14 days, and finally all Canadians as much as possible, should stay home," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

The new Canadian border restrictions will not apply to commerce or trade, and products will still continue to flow in and out of the country.

It’s a much different story at Windsor International Airport, where coronavirus concerns have left the terminals mostly deserted.

Because of that, airport staff is ramping up the cleaning routine at YQG.

“We installed hand sanitizers throughout the terminal and in our administrative areas,” said Mark Galvin, CEO of Windsor’s airport. “We’ve also stepped up our own cleaning process. It’s more robust, including surfaces that wouldn’t normally be on our cleaning routine.”

“We’ve actually done full terminal cleaning sweeps, in fact we have one scheduled for (Tuesday),” Galvin added, noting staff and public safety is a top priority.

“It really comes down to everyone sort of doing their part, in terms of social distancing in terms of being cognizant,” said Galvin.

For those travelling by train, Via Rail has cut its Windsor to Quebec City route service in half, but some travellers are grateful they can make it back home.

“I’m just going back to London and I’m glad I can go because that’s where my home is,” said one traveller who didn’t provide their name. “I brought some Lysol wipes to wipe the seats down and brought some gloves, just in case.”

