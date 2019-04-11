

A 35-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after police seized over $2.5 million in drugs from an apartment.

Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section executed a search warrant at an apartment in Chatham on Wednesday night.

Cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, cannabis marihuana, hydromorphone, GHB, ecstasy, morphine and fentanyl with a total street value of over $2.6 million was seized.

Police say an electronic digital scale, packaging materials, $52,000 in Canadian currency along with a 9mm hand gun and ammunition was also seized.

Chatham-Kent police Chief Gary Conn is commending all of the officers who worked on this project.

“This was both a lengthy and tedious investigation requiring the use of many resources,” says Conn. “I have been saying for some time now that a lot of our property crime, especially break and enters are tied back to drugs, as there is a direct correlation between these offences. “

Jonathan Toornstra, 35, of Riverview Drive in Chatham has been charged with the following drug and weapon related offences:

· Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - cocaine

· Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - methamphetamine

· Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – cannabis marihuana

· Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

· Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Heroin

· Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Hydromorphone

· Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Morphine

· Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Ecstasy

· Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – GHB

· Possession Of A Firearm Contrary to a Prohibition Order

· Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

· Unsafe Storage

· Possession of a Prohibited Weapon knowing it’s Possession is Unauthorized

· Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

· Tampering with a Serial Number

He has been remanded into custody pending a bail hearing on April 15.

Conn says the force is committed to mitigating and fighting against the sale and consumption of illicit drugs within our community.

“The execution of this search warrant and eventual seizure of these controlled substances with a street value of $2,669,290 is proof of that commitment,” says Conn. “This bust is the largest in Chatham-Kent history, which has resulted in an arrest and 18 drug and weapon related offences.”

Conn says habitually it is just a few drug traffickers who are the main source of bringing drugs into the community.

“Thankfully today, one of those few has been arrested and more importantly all of these drugs, including a handgun have been removed from our streets,” says Conn. “That being said, our efforts will continue to combat these types of offences.”