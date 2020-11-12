WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Greater Essex County District School Board is reporting two cases of COVID-19 at two Windsor schools.

One case of the virus has been confirmed at Frank W. Begley Public School and another case has been reported at Hon. W.C. Kennedy Collegiate Institute.

Public board spokesperson Scott Scantlebury said everyone determined to be a close contact of the confirmed cases has been notified as is following directions from the health unit.

According to the Begley school website, the COVID-19 case was confirmed within the community on Nov. 11, however, the Windsor Essex County Health Unit is not recommending any further actions.

“Because of the individual’s circumstances, the WECHU has determined that there is no high risk exposure to anyone else within the school,” the website message reads. “We encourage all Begley Broncos and their families to continue to follow health and safety guidelines suggested by health professions which includes physical distancing, regular hand washing and wearing face masks.”

The GECDSB website includes a COVID-19 report with confirmed cases at its schools.