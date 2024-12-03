WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Driver attempts to avoid police and ends up in ditch: CKPS

    Chatham-Kent Police Service cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday May 13, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent Police Service cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday May 13, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    Chatham-Kent police have arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly tried to evade police and ended up in a ditch.

    A patrol officer attempted to stop a pick up truck At 12:07 am on Monday.

    Police say the vehicle attempted to avoid the officer. The truck eventually ended up in a small ditch on Selton Line in Thamesville and the lone driver was arrested.

    A 29-year-old Ridgetown man was transported to Chatham-Kent Headquarters, where he was charged with possession over $5000, dangerous driving and flight from police.

    The man also had warrants for failing to comply with release order and breach of conditional sentence order. The man was held for bail.

