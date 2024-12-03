Driver attempts to avoid police and ends up in ditch: CKPS

Chatham-Kent police have arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly tried to evade police and ended up in a ditch.

A patrol officer attempted to stop a pick up truck At 12:07 am on Monday.

Police say the vehicle attempted to avoid the officer. The truck eventually ended up in a small ditch on Selton Line in Thamesville and the lone driver was arrested.

A 29-year-old Ridgetown man was transported to Chatham-Kent Headquarters, where he was charged with possession over $5000, dangerous driving and flight from police.

The man also had warrants for failing to comply with release order and breach of conditional sentence order. The man was held for bail.