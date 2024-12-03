Highway 401 driver charged after Good Samaritan calls police

A 42-year-old driver on Highway 401 is facing impaired charges after a Good Samaritan called police.

Elgin OPP launched an investigation after the person reported a traffic complaint in Chatham-Kent.

On Monday at 3:25 p.m., officers located the subject vehicle westbound on Highway 401 near Howard Road.

As a result of the investigation, a 42-year-old from Woodstock was charged with:

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

“The OPP would like to take this opportunity to thank the individual who contacted police and reported this incident. As a direct result, officers were able to safely locate the vehicle and take the driver into custody,” said a news release from police.

A 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day vehicle impoundment was initiated as per statute.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham on Jan. 6, 2025.

Police are reminding motorists that traffic safety is everyone's responsibility and that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.