Impaired driver caught in drive through

    Falling asleep in the drive through resulted in charges for a Leamington resident.

    Around 5:50 p.m. on Monday, OPP got a call about a person asleep in a vehicle in a drive through on Erie Street North in Leamington.

    After police arrived, they found the 52-year-old person and charged them with operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), and drive vehicle with cannabis readily available.

    The accused will make a court appearance Dec. 12.

