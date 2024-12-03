Impaired driver caught in drive through

Falling asleep in the drive through resulted in charges for a Leamington resident.

Around 5:50 p.m. on Monday, OPP got a call about a person asleep in a vehicle in a drive through on Erie Street North in Leamington.

After police arrived, they found the 52-year-old person and charged them with operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), and drive vehicle with cannabis readily available.

The accused will make a court appearance Dec. 12.