Workplace outbreak in Chatham-Kent linked to 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases
Chatham-Kent Public Health building in Chatham, Ont. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Public Health officials say there are 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases in a workplace outbreak in the region.
Chatham-Kent medical officer of health Dr. David Colby says there are about 200 employees at the workplace.
Out of the 16 confirmed cases, 12 are considered Chatham-Kent cases. The other cases are from a different health unit region.
“We believe this was spread in the workplace,” says Colby in a media briefing on Thursday.
There are 60 tests pending from the outbreak.
Due to privacy concerns, Colby is not revealing what the workplace is.
“It is not a workplace that the public has any kind of access,” he says.
No orders have been issued to that specific to that workplace.