WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Public Health officials say there are 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases in a workplace outbreak in the region.

Chatham-Kent medical officer of health Dr. David Colby says there are about 200 employees at the workplace.

Out of the 16 confirmed cases, 12 are considered Chatham-Kent cases. The other cases are from a different health unit region.

“We believe this was spread in the workplace,” says Colby in a media briefing on Thursday.

There are 60 tests pending from the outbreak.

Due to privacy concerns, Colby is not revealing what the workplace is.

“It is not a workplace that the public has any kind of access,” he says.

No orders have been issued to that specific to that workplace.