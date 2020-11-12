WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are 39 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Thursday.

That is the highest single-day increase since the region had 41 cases on July 26.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

10 cases are residents of a long-term care home

7 cases are agri-farm workers

8 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

2 cases are community acquired

1 case is travel related to Michigan

11 cases are still under investigation

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 3,009 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2,783 people who have recovered.

WECHU says 150 cases are considered active.

There are four outbreaks in long term care and retirement homes. Iler Lodge in Essex has 15 residents and one staff member with the virus.

Lifetimes on Riverside has four residents and four staff members who have tested positive. Riverside Place in Windsor has two staff members with COVID. Berkshire Care Centre also has one staff case.

The health unit says there have been recent cases in schools, but no outbreaks in schools. There are no listed outbreaks in workplaces.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

In Chatham-Kent, there are 23 active cases. There’s been 440 cases and 414 are resolved. As for outbreaks, there is one in a workplace, one in congregate living and one at a place of worship.