Windsor

    • Leamington man facing several firearms charges

    OPP seized several items, including a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition in Leamington, Ont. (Source: OPP) OPP seized several items, including a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition in Leamington, Ont. (Source: OPP)
    Essex County OPP have charged a 42-year-old man with firearms-related offences following the execution of a warrant in Leamington.

    On Nov. 27, the OPP Essex County Community Street Crime Unit, West Region OPP Emergency Response Unit (ERT) and Leamington OPP, executed a search warrant on Bowman Avenue.

    During the search, officers seized several items, including a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition.

    As a result of the investigation, the Leamington man was arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with the following offences:

    • Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition (two counts)
    • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
    • Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo

    The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Jan. 8.

    Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.

