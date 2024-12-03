WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 'Hate-motivated graffiti' discovered on community garden shed

    Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, Nov. , 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, Nov. , 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    Chatham-Kent police say they are investigating ‘hate-motivated graffiti’ that was discovered on a community garden shed.

    On Sunday at 7:30 a.m., a citizen was out for a walk in the area of 325 Grand Ave. E. in Chatham. A community garden shed is located at this location.

    Sometime over the weekend, police say the shed was sprayed with hate-motivated graffiti. Police say the mischief is under investigation.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Shawn Tremblay at shawnt@chatham-kent.ca Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

