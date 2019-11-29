Construction at the Puce River Bridge on County Road 42 in Lakeshore has come to an end.

The renovation project, which started in July, wrapped up Thursday afternoon.

Lakeshore mayor Tom Bain tells AM800 News traffic has been building up on County Road 22 and the 401 and even County Road 46, so the bridge opening is welcome news.

The rehabilitation of the County Road 42 bridge was estimated to cost $816,000. The project included replacement of precast girders, deck and barrier protection, repairs to the abutment walls and bearing seats.