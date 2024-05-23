WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Suspect arrested on outstanding warrant after Dougall break-in

    Police say a man was caught on a security camera breaking into a downtown home and stealing several items in Windsor, Ont., on May 1, 2024. (Source: Windsor police) Police say a man was caught on a security camera breaking into a downtown home and stealing several items in Windsor, Ont., on May 1, 2024. (Source: Windsor police)
    Share

    Windsor Police have arrested a suspect wanted after a home break-in was caught on a security camera.

    Officers responded to a call about a break-in at a home in the 800 block of Dougall Avenue in the evening of May 1.

    On May 8, police have issued an arrest warrant for the man.

    On May 23, police said Ronald Vandeven was arrested on an outstanding warrant for break and enter.

    Anyone with information can call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News