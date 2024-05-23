Suspect arrested on outstanding warrant after Dougall break-in

Windsor Police have arrested a suspect wanted after a home break-in was caught on a security camera.

Officers responded to a call about a break-in at a home in the 800 block of Dougall Avenue in the evening of May 1.

On May 8, police have issued an arrest warrant for the man.

On May 23, police said Ronald Vandeven was arrested on an outstanding warrant for break and enter.

Anyone with information can call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.