Images released following shots fired investigation on Erie Street

    Windsor police are hoping the public can help identify the people and vehicles they believe to be involved in a shots fired investigation in Windsor on Sunday.

    Since the incident, investigators have obtained images of several people and vehicles tney said are linked to the incident. 

    Officers responded to a call about gunshots in the 700 block of Erie Street East, near Louis Avenue, shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday. Once on scene, officers say they found several spent shell casings on the street and sidewalk.

    Early investigation has led police to say an altercation broke out on Erie Street east between two men on foot and several people in a silver Ford Escape.

    Anyone with information on the case, the people or vehicles is urged to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830 or  anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

