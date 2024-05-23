Strawberry cleaning volunteers wanted for LaSalle Strawberry Festival

The Town of LaSalle is gearing up for the annual Strawberry Festival, and is asking for some help.

Volunteers are needed to help clean strawberries on Wednesday, June 5 at 6 p.m. at the Event Centre at 970 Front Rd.

The festival takes place from Thursday, June 6 to Sunday, June 9 at the Vollmer Recreation Complex.

Advance registration is not required for the strawberry cleaners. Organizers say an hour or two of time would be greatly appreciated. High school volunteer forms can be signed for these community service hours.

Parking is available at the Event Centre by entering the parking lot from Bouffard Road. For more information email events@lasalle.ca.

The town orders about 300 flats of strawberries each June for the LaSalle Strawberry Festival. The strawberries are grown locally at Raymont's Berries in Cottam. Strawberry festival in LaSalle, Ont. (Courtesy: Lisa Shulman)

Purchase festival admission tickets online

Admission tickets to the 2024 LaSalle Strawberry Festival are now available for purchase online.

With pre-paid tickets, you can skip the payment line at the festival entrance. Online ticket purchasers will be entered for a chance to win a LaSalle Strawberry Festival experience prize package.

Purchase admission tickets online at www.lasalletickets.ca.

Admission is $5 per person and entry is free for kids 5 years old and under and seniors aged 65 and over. Purchase a weekend pass for $12. Admission includes access to the festival and all entertainment. Food sold by vendors and carnival ride tickets are extra and must be purchased on-site.