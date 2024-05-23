Man arrested for allegedly threatening neighbour with knife

A 45-year-old Chatham man has been charged after police say he threatened his neighbour while holding a knife.

At 1:47 p.m. Wednesday, while responding to an unrelated call on Orchard Heights in Chatham, an officer was approached by a woman advising she had been threatened by her neighbour.

The officer says they learned the man engaged in a verbal argument with the woman, while holding a knife and making threatening comments. The man was intoxicated and confrontational.

The Chatham man was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where he was released with conditions and a future court date of June 17. He was charged with uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.