Man arrested for allegedly threatening neighbour with knife
A 45-year-old Chatham man has been charged after police say he threatened his neighbour while holding a knife.
At 1:47 p.m. Wednesday, while responding to an unrelated call on Orchard Heights in Chatham, an officer was approached by a woman advising she had been threatened by her neighbour.
The officer says they learned the man engaged in a verbal argument with the woman, while holding a knife and making threatening comments. The man was intoxicated and confrontational.
The Chatham man was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where he was released with conditions and a future court date of June 17. He was charged with uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Automated waste collection coming to Waterloo Region
Big changes are coming to Waterloo Region waste collection.
Two injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 401 through Cambridge
A six-vehicle crash brought traffic to a standstill in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 through Cambridge on Wednesday morning.
New roundabout, trails coming to stretch of Ottawa Street in Kitchener
A stretch of a major road in Kitchener is getting a significant upgrade.
Western engaging London Police Liaison Team to deal with encampment
Western University is taking action against what it calls "illegal activity" at a Pro-Palestinian encampment set up on campus.
Lottery theft in Mitchell results in two people being charged
Two people have been charged after police initiated an Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) "suspicious win investigation." On Dec. 14, 2023, officers received information from the OLG about a suspicious lottery ticket win at a retail outlet in Mitchell.
London considers imposing 6 p.m. curfew for using gas lawn mowers and yard equipment
On Wednesday, the Civic Works Committee recommended holding a public meeting in July about whether to further restrict the hours when Londoners can use gas-powered lawn mowers, weed trimmers and leaf blowers.
Severe storm with strong winds, hail and torrential rain hit the region
Severe storms rolled into central Ontario on Wednesday, with Environment Canada warning about 120 kilometres per hour winds that had the potential to produce a tornado.
Barrie intersection closure to disrupt traffic for 4 weeks
The ongoing road construction on Duckworth Street in Barrie will mean another intersection closure, disrupting traffic through the busy thoroughfare for roughly one month.
Police investigation into possible body in a creek turns out to be a false alarm
Several police officers and emergency response personnel responded to reports of a possible body along the side of the road near Thornton that ended up being a false alarm.
Sudbury, Ont., councillor speaks out after man charged with criminally harassing her
An 81-year-old man has been charged with criminal harassment of a city councillor in Sudbury.
Health Sciences North moves to electronic medical record system in less than 2 weeks
From paper and pen to tablets and computers, staff at the Greater Sudbury hospital are preparing for what they say is one of the biggest changes to happen to the hospital in decades.
Downtown patrols returning to the Sault
Daily security patrols are returning to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.’s downtown this summer. City council recently approved a pilot program that will see security patrols mid-day and in the evenings.
Intoxicated American in the Sault fled paramedics, got into pickup truck and drove away
A U.S. citizen is facing impaired driving and other charges following an incident May 20 in Sault Ste. Marie.
Treasury Board president urges managers to be flexible on exemptions for new 3-day office mandate
The president of the Treasury Board is standing by the federal government's new hybrid office mandate for federal public servants, but is urging managers to be flexible for staff requiring exemptions.
City report does not include possible opening date for Trillium Line LRT, but offers timeline clues
A report prepared for a joint meeting of the Transit Commission and the LRT Subcommittee on May 31 does not contain any reference to an opening date for the delayed north-south Trillium Line, but it does offer clues into how much longer work could take.
NEW AI helping to identify undiagnosed genetic disorders in children
Researchers have developed the world's first algorithm powered by artificial intelligence to identify children with undiagnosed rare genetic disorders.
One man dead, another in critical condition after overnight shooting outside school in Mississauga
A man has died and another male victim remains in hospital in critical condition following a double shooting at a school parking lot in Mississauga late Wednesday night.
One person taken to hospital after vehicle slams into Markham, Ont. home
One person was taken to hospital after a car slammed into a house in Markham Wednesday night.
Tenants set to swelter after NDG building bans A/C, blocks balconies for repairs
Some tenants in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood are bracing for a sweltering summer. Their building on Monkland Avenue is not allowing them to turn on air conditioning because of repairs to their balconies. The repair work is expected to last all summer.
After cemetery strike, grieving Montreal families still waiting to bury loved ones
For more than a year, an urn holding the ashes of Bridget Heffernan's brother has remained in her Montreal-area home instead of being buried in the plot at Notre-Dame-des-Neiges cemetery where her family members have been laid to rest for nearly a century.
Thunderstorms cause power outages across Quebec
The thunderstorms that swept through Quebec caused numerous power outages in the province.
Up to 60 mm of rain coming to parts of Manitoba, flooding possible
Manitobans are being warned about a major weather event heading to the southeast part of the province that could bring between 50 and 60 millimetres of rain.
Handwritten letters penned by admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki entered as evidence
A year after admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki was arrested for killing four Indigenous women, investigators learned he was writing to a ‘pen pal’ inmate in Nova Scotia – handwritten letters that are now being entered as evidence in his trial.
'It tastes fine': Niverville residents reject plan to modernize part of town’s water system
A plan to modernize part of Niverville's water system has been flushed.
LIVE @ 9:30 MT Officials to give Alberta wildfire update Thursday morning
Officials will speak about the continued effect of precipitation and cooler weather on the wildfire danger in Alberta Thursday morning.
High-flying Oilers, well-balanced Stars set for Western Conference final clash
The Dallas Stars have a committed, well-balanced attack heading into Thursday's Western Conference final opener against Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the high-flying Edmonton Oilers.
Future of Westmount Shopping Centre unclear after tenants given 30 day notice
Several business owners at Edmonton's Westmount Shopping Centre say they've been given only 30-days notice to find a new location.
Calgary halal butcher shut down again over uninspected meat
A Calgary halal butcher, which was shut down by Alberta Health Services in April only to reopen in early May, has been told to close down again.
10 things to do in Calgary this weekend
Ten things happening in Calgary this weekend.
WEATHER
WEATHER Thursday will be the 17th day of May with rain
Amid concerns of drought and an early wildfire season, much-needed rain is continuing to be a part of the weather story in Calgary.
NDP call for investigation after Sask. Government House Leader accused of carrying gun in legislature
The Saskatchewan NDP are calling for an investigation into whether or not Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison once brought a gun to the legislature after being accused by legislative Speaker Randy Weekes.
Regina city councillors call to rename Dewdney Avenue 'as soon as possible'
Two Regina city councillors put forward a motion to rename Dewdney Avenue during Wednesday's regular meeting at city hall.
Sask. Indigenous CBC employee's discrimination claims to be heard by human-rights tribunal
An Indigenous employee with the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. (CBC) in Regina is taking up the fight against what he describes as systemic racism by his employer.
'Looking over our shoulders': A killing looms large in a little B.C. town
Something shifted in the pretty little village of Lumby, B.C., after Tatjana Stefanski vanished.
This private island in B.C. just hit the market for $7M. Take a look at what's included.
A private island that comes with one mansion, five guest cottages, a caretaker's residence, two boats and a tennis court has hit the market in B.C. for $7 million.
'Five feet nothing': Pickton's safety likely behind Quebec transfer, says ex-prison judge
When serial killer Robert Pickton was transferred from British Columbia's Kent Institution to a maximum security prison in Quebec about six years ago, correctional authorities gave no public explanation or confirmation at the time, citing privacy.
After UVic student’s death, calls for mandatory CPR and naloxone training in B.C. high schools
As 18-year-old Sidney McIntyre-Starko lay dying from a fentanyl overdose, several of her University of Victoria classmates watched helplessly, not recognizing what happened to her or how to perform CPR.
'Looking over our shoulders': A killing looms large in a little B.C. town
Something shifted in the pretty little village of Lumby, B.C., after Tatjana Stefanski vanished.
Sidney Island deer eradication cost surges to $12M
The cost of a plan to eradicate an invasive species of deer from Sidney Island just off the coast of Vancouver Island has ballooned.
National Hurricane Center issues 2024 forecast
The National Hurricane Center of the United States has issued their forecast for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season
N.S. government reaches settlement agreement with Northern Pulp
More than two years after Paper Excellence, owners of Northern Pulp – the idled pulp mill in Pictou County – filed a lawsuit against the Nova Scotia government, the two parties have reportedly reached a settlement agreement.
Police dog, officer find missing 4-year-old in N.B. woods
An RCMP officer and her service dog found a missing four-year-old boy in the area of Memramcook, N.B., Monday evening.
Newfoundland grandmothers can wail on the accordion. A historian wants them on stage
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.