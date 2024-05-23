WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Man arrested for allegedly threatening neighbour with knife

    Chatham-Kent Police Service cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday May 13, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent Police Service cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday May 13, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    A 45-year-old Chatham man has been charged after police say he threatened his neighbour while holding a knife.

    At 1:47 p.m. Wednesday, while responding to an unrelated call on Orchard Heights in Chatham, an officer was approached by a woman advising she had been threatened by her neighbour.

    The officer says they learned the man engaged in a verbal argument with the woman, while holding a knife and making threatening comments. The man was intoxicated and confrontational.

    The Chatham man was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where he was released with conditions and a future court date of June 17. He was charged with uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News