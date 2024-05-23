Missing 39-year-old woman last seen in Lakeshore sought by police

Essex County OPP are looking for a missing 39-year-old woman.

Christina was last seen at 8 a.m. May 20, on Tecumseh Road in Lakeshore.

Police say she might be in the Tilbury area.

She is described as 5’3’’ 185lbs, black hair, wearing all black.

Call 1-888-310-1122 with any information. REF# E240645361.