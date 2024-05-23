WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Missing 39-year-old woman last seen in Lakeshore sought by police

    Christina. (Source: OPP) Christina. (Source: OPP)
    Essex County OPP are looking for a missing 39-year-old woman.

    Christina was last seen at 8 a.m. May 20, on Tecumseh Road in Lakeshore.

    Police say she might be in the Tilbury area.

    She is described as 5’3’’ 185lbs, black hair, wearing all black.

    Call 1-888-310-1122 with any information. REF# E240645361.

