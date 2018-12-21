

CTV Windsor





A 41-year-old man faces charges after Chatham-Kent police say he hit his ex-girlfriend with his car.

Police say it started after a verbal argument at an apartment in Ridgetown on Thursday morning.As the man left, the woman followed him outside in an effort to return some property to him.

While in the parking lot, as the woman walked away, police say the man struck her with his car.

The man then fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

The woman was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they located the suspect Thursday night.

A 41-year-old man from Rodney has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and assault with a weapon.