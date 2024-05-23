Windsor-Essex leaders testify at senate committee on Ojibway bill
Several community leaders testified on the Ojibway Bill C-248 at the Senate Standing Committee on Energy, the Environment and Natural Resources.
Windsor West MP Brian Masse MP welcomed Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, Caldwell First Nations’ Chief Mary Duckworth, Friends of Ojibway’s interim president Mike Fisher, Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie, and the University of Windsor’s Urban Parks Hub’s Anneke Smit to Ottawa to testify on Thursday.
“All of the witnesses today were fantastic and emphasized the need to protect these Ojibway lands for the long-term through legislation,” said Masse. “As Mayor Dilkens stated today, it’s absolutely vital that we get this legislation through the finish line and build from there.”
The Senate will continue hearing from witnesses on Bill C-248 and could propose amendments on the geographical coordinates and coming into force after the bill passes.
If there are amendments made in the Senate, these would both be considered non-controversial and would need to go back to Parliament for a final vote. However, this would then allow the Minister of Environment and Governor in Council to make any final changes necessary to the bill to ensure that it is absolutely meeting the needs of the community before the park opens.
To view the testimony from today’s ENEV proceedings visit: https://senparlvu.parl.gc.ca/XRender/en/PowerBrowser/PowerBrowserV2?fk=640572&globalStreamId=3.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Looking over our shoulders': A killing looms large in a little B.C. town
Something shifted in the pretty little village of Lumby, B.C., after Tatjana Stefanski vanished. It used to be the sort of place where parents let their kids roam free or play in the local creek, but everything has changed.
Officer who arrested Scottie Scheffler is being disciplined for not having bodycam activated
The Kentucky police officer who arrested top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler outside the PGA Championship is receiving “corrective action” for failing to have his body-worn camera activated.
Toronto man falls off his chair after seeing $70M Lotto Max win in his bank account
A Toronto man who won $70 million in a recent Lotto Max draw literally fell off his chair when he saw the funds in his bank account.
Montreal-area high school students protest 'sexist' dress code
Students at Curé-Antoine-Labelle High School near Montreal are protesting after they say their school's administration started pushing what they call a 'sexist' dress code.
'I won't stop,' Celine Dion says in trailer for upcoming doc about her health woes
Celine Dion's fans are getting a first glimpse of the superstar's struggle with a rare neurological disorder in an emotional trailer for an upcoming documentary about her career and life.
Air travel is expensive. WestJet wants the government to do more to change that
WestJet is asking the federal government to put measures in place to lower ticket costs for travellers, but questions remain on who would foot the bill.
Hundreds have applied for this 'adventurer' job in Banff National Park
Coined as Banff's 'ultimate summer job,' the Moraine Lake Bus Company says hundreds of people from across the world have applied for its adventurer position.
Dangerous brew: Ocean heat and La Nina combo likely mean more Atlantic hurricanes this summer
Get ready for what nearly all the experts think will be one of the busiest Atlantic hurricane seasons on record, thanks to unprecedented ocean heat and a brewing La Nina.
U.S. senators write to Trudeau asking him to meet 2% GDP defence spending commitment
A bipartisan group of 23 U.S. senators have written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging his country to live up to its commitment to spend 2 per cent of GDP on defence amid concerns that key members of the NATO alliance are not pulling their weight.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Automated waste collection coming to Waterloo Region
Big changes are coming to Waterloo Region waste collection.
-
Region of Waterloo sees 5.5% population growth, Kitchener breaks 300,000 mark
2023 was a big year for population growth in the Region of Waterloo.
-
Maple Leaf Foods closing its Brantford, Ont. plant
Maple Leaf Foods announced Wednesday that it is closing its Brantford, Ont. plant in early 2025.
London
-
Mayor to council: 'Get off my lawn'
London's mayor said he will not be supporting council when it comes to a 6 p.m. curfew on using gas lawn mowers and yard equipment. In a post on social media, Josh Morgan said, "We have far more pressing issues to deal with."
-
Dundas Street office space to be turned into residential units
The City of London has announced its first office-to-residential conversion project. As part of the plan, real estate development firm, MAAS, plans to plans to convert former office space at 166 Dundas St. into rental apartment units.
-
Tip from Lambton County leads to numerous classic cars recovered in Stirling, Ont.
Provincial police northwest of Belleville have recovered millions of dollars worth of classic cars following a tip from Lambton County.
Barrie
-
Attempted murder charge laid in downtown Barrie shooting
Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in downtown Barrie late last year.
-
Man dies following e-bike crash at family gathering
Provincial police say a 67-year-old man who crashed on an e-bike over the long weekend has died.
-
Group home resident charged with manslaughter in death of fellow resident
Police have charged a male resident of an East Gwillimbury group home in the death of a fellow resident following an alleged altercation last year.
Northern Ontario
-
Museum to display never-before-seen pics of the Dionne quintuplets
To commemorate their birthday, the Callander Museum is displaying previously unseen photos of the Dionne quintuplets this weekend.
-
Ending homelessness in Sudbury would cost $350M: report
A successful strategy to end functional homelessness in Greater Sudbury would cost $350 million, a report headed to city council concludes.
-
Potential tornado 'surreal' for residents who witnessed damaging storm in southern Ontario
Witnessing a potential tornado was 'surreal' for residents who caught a glimpse of the damaging storm in southern Ontario on Wednesday night.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Health Sciences North moves to electronic medical record system in less than 2 weeks
From paper and pen to tablets and computers, staff at the Greater Sudbury hospital are preparing for what they say is one of the biggest changes to happen to the hospital in decades.
-
Downtown patrols returning to the Sault
Daily security patrols are returning to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.’s downtown this summer. City council recently approved a pilot program that will see security patrols mid-day and in the evenings.
-
Intoxicated American in the Sault fled paramedics, got into pickup truck and drove away
A U.S. citizen is facing impaired driving and other charges following an incident May 20 in Sault Ste. Marie.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating death of a gosling in Kanata
Ottawa police are investigating after someone allegedly stomped on a gosling in Kanata. Police say it appears that Canada geese laid eggs in the area, 'and on May 21, a suspect stomped on one of the hatched babies.'
-
Police charge woman, 74, in hijab-pulling incident at Israeli flag raising event
Ottawa police have laid charges in connection with a hate investigation into a hijab-pulling incident at Ottawa City Hall on May 14.
-
Treasury Board president urges managers to be flexible on exemptions for new 3-day office mandate
The president of the Treasury Board is standing by the federal government's new hybrid office mandate for federal public servants, but is urging managers to be flexible for staff requiring exemptions.
Toronto
-
Potential tornado 'surreal' for residents who witnessed damaging storm in southern Ontario
Witnessing a potential tornado was 'surreal' for residents who caught a glimpse of the damaging storm in southern Ontario on Wednesday night.
-
'This team is Canada's team': Here's what you need to know about the WNBA's Toronto expansion
The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) has officially announced that it’s expanding north of the border with a first-ever Canadian team in Toronto.
-
Toronto man falls off his chair after seeing $70M Lotto Max win in his bank account
A Toronto man who won $70 million in a recent Lotto Max draw literally fell off his chair when he saw the funds in his bank account.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area high school students protest 'sexist' dress code
Students at Curé-Antoine-Labelle High School near Montreal are protesting after they say their school's administration started pushing what they call a 'sexist' dress code.
-
'I won't stop,' Celine Dion says in trailer for upcoming doc about her health woes
Celine Dion's fans are getting a first glimpse of the superstar's struggle with a rare neurological disorder in an emotional trailer for an upcoming documentary about her career and life.
-
Montreal didn't make CAA-Quebec's 10 worst roads list
CAA-Quebec has released its 2024 list of the worst roads in the province -- and Montreal failed to make the top 10.
Winnipeg
-
Up to 60 mm of rain coming to parts of Manitoba, flooding possible
Manitobans are being warned about a major weather event heading to the southeast part of the province that could bring between 50 and 60 millimetres of rain.
-
‘They need lots of love’: Manitoba organization rehoming beagles used in research labs
A Manitoba organization aimed at giving research dogs a second chance at life is searching for foster homes for pups in need.
-
Man left wondering if cabin near Cranberry Portage destroyed by fire
One man has been left with more questions than answers after a wildfire blazed near his northern Manitoba cabin.
Edmonton
-
1 charged after man exposes himself to children on school bus
An Alberta man has been arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a school bus full of children.
-
Couple charged in death of 64-year-old man in Edmonton
Police have charged an Edmonton couple in the death of a 64-year-old man earlier this month.
-
1 charged with murder, police looking for others after killing near Kingsway last week
Police say the death of a man who was found critically injured on a sidewalk is a homicide.
Calgary
-
Most new fires reported in Calgary Forest Area: Alberta Wildfire
Wildfire officials keeping an eye on Alberta's forests say there's been an alarming rise in the number of human-caused fires, with most of them found in the Calgary Forest Area over the long weekend.
-
Second driver sought as Calgary police investigate deadly Forest Heights hit-and-run
Calgary police are looking for the driver of a second vehicle as they investigate a deadly hit-and-run in the community of Forest Heights.
-
Hundreds have applied for this 'adventurer' job in Banff National Park
Coined as Banff's 'ultimate summer job,' the Moraine Lake Bus Company says hundreds of people from across the world have applied for its adventurer position.
Regina
-
Here's a look at the tentative deal on the table for Sask. teachers
Details of a tentative agreement between the province and Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation have been released.
-
Regina mayor says renaming Dewdney Avenue could cost 'hundreds of thousands'
The cost of changing all the signage of Dewdney Avenue – should the famous Regina street be renamed one day – could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to Mayor Sandra Masters.
-
'Near and dear to all filmmakers': Return of Regina's discount theatre bodes well for fans, movie makers alike
The proprietors of Regina's sole discount theatre are aware they're carrying on a significant legacy.
Vancouver
-
B.C. mayor hopes wildfire evacuees can return to Fort Nelson early next week
The mayor of the regional municipality that includes Fort Nelson, B.C., that was evacuated due to a threatening wildfire says local officials are pushing for a Monday or Tuesday deadline to start allowing about 4,700 residents home after nearly two weeks.
-
Plan to wake serial killer Robert Pickton from coma: Quebec police
A spokesman for Quebec's provincial police says British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton is in a medically induced coma after a prison attack and doctors planned to try to wake him soon.
-
Violent offender arrested after serious assault against partner in West Vancouver
West Vancouver police say they arrested a violent offender in the British Properties neighbourhood Wednesday, in an incident that drew a significant number of officers to the area.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. mayor hopes wildfire evacuees can return to Fort Nelson early next week
The mayor of the regional municipality that includes Fort Nelson, B.C., that was evacuated due to a threatening wildfire says local officials are pushing for a Monday or Tuesday deadline to start allowing about 4,700 residents home after nearly two weeks.
-
Victoria’s Inner Harbour gets race-weekend ready ahead of Swiftsure event
More than 100 boats are making their way into Victoria’s Inner Harbour ahead of the 79th annual Swiftsure International Yacht Race.
-
After UVic student’s death, calls for mandatory CPR and naloxone training in B.C. high schools
As 18-year-old Sidney McIntyre-Starko lay dying from a fentanyl overdose, several of her University of Victoria classmates watched helplessly, not recognizing what happened to her or how to perform CPR.
Atlantic
-
National Hurricane Center issues 2024 forecast
The National Hurricane Center of the United States has issued their forecast for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season
-
N.S. government reaches settlement agreement with Northern Pulp
More than two years after British Columbia-based Paper Excellence, owners of Northern Pulp – the idled pulp mill in Pictou County – filed a lawsuit against the Nova Scotia government, the two parties have reportedly reached a settlement agreement.
-
Thunderstorms produce lightning and downpours, risk continues into Thursday evening and night in the Maritimes
The combination of warm, humid air that has built up this week along with an arriving cold front from the west has triggered rounds of thunderstorms in the Maritimes.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland grandmothers can wail on the accordion. A historian wants them on stage
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
-
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
-
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.