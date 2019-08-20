Lakeshore has asked the OPP and the Ministry of Transportation to conduct an enforcement blitz for trucks using local roads as a detour around the County Road 42 bridge over the Puce River.

A section of County Road 42 is closed for the work, but the town says trucks have been using local roads to detour, rather than the posted detour routes and Highway 401.

Manager of public works Albert Dionne says local municipal roads are not constructed to withstand regular truck traffic.

“We want to protect Lakeshore’s assets," says Dionne. "Use the County of Essex posted detours or Highway 401, otherwise you will be ticketed.”

Dionne says the OPP are enforcing the truck ban on local roads with further warning to truckers that there will be zero tolerance.

Lakeshore is working with the County of Essex on sign placement, advising travelers of detours routes and to restrict truck traffic on local municipal roads between Manning Road and West Puce Road and County Road 22 to County Road 34.

The rehabilitation of the County Road 42 bridge is estimated to cost $816,000. The project includes replacement of precast girders, deck and barrier protection, repairs to the abutment walls and bearing seats.

The road is expected to remain closed until Oct. 31.