Cocaine, mushrooms and oxycodone seized from home in Chatham
Published Wednesday, June 10, 2020 10:22AM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police arrested a 38-year-old man and seized about $1000 worth of drugs.
Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section executed a search warrant at a residence in Chatham Tuesday afternoon.
Approximately $1000 worth of cocaine, psilocybin (mushrooms) and oxycodone tabs were seized. Digital scales and a large amount of Canadian cash were also found.
The Chatham man was arrested and charged with three counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking. He was released pending a future court date of Aug. 27.