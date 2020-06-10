WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police arrested a 38-year-old man and seized about $1000 worth of drugs.

Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section executed a search warrant at a residence in Chatham Tuesday afternoon.

Approximately $1000 worth of cocaine, psilocybin (mushrooms) and oxycodone tabs were seized. Digital scales and a large amount of Canadian cash were also found.

The Chatham man was arrested and charged with three counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking. He was released pending a future court date of Aug. 27.