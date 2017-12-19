

A Windsor man is $2-million richer.

Thomas Tofflemire is the holder for winning ticket for the grand prize in the Dec. 9 Ontario 49 draw.

No word on what Tofflemire plans to do with the money.

The winning ticket was purchased at George Avenue Variety on Seminole Street in Windsor.

This is the second million dollar lotto win for a Windsor resident this month.

Dale Brissette and his wife won $1-million from the Dec. 2 Lotto 6/49 draw.