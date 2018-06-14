

CTV Windsor





A 24-year-old Mississauga man is facing stunt driving and open liquor charges after police say he was travelling 90 kilometres over the speed limit on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent OPP responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 401 near Dillon Road on June 9 around 8:45 p.m.

The complainant said two motor vehicles were "racing and brake checking" each other.

A member was able to set up radar enforcement when they observed a westbound vehicle exceeding the posted speed limit of 100 km/hr.

Police say the radar registered a speed over 190 km/hr.

As a result, the male driver, Aumkaaran Thedshanamoorthy, 24, from Mississauga, has been charged with racing a motor vehicle - stunt, and driving a motor vehicle with open container of liquor.

He will appear in Ontario Court of Justice on August 22, 2018 to answer to the charge.

The driver's licence has been suspended and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days, as per statute.