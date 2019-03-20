Windsor woman wins $250,000 with Instant Crossword Deluxe
Christine Dowhaniuk won the top prize with Instant Crossword Deluxe. (Courtesy OLG)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019 10:49AM EDT
A Windsor woman is $250,000 richer.
Christine Dowhaniuk won the top prize with Instant Crossword Deluxe.
Instant Crossword Deluxe is available for $10 a play and the top prize is $250,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.45.
The winning ticket was purchased at Riverside Variety on Wyandotte Street in Windsor.