A Windsor woman is $250,000 richer.

Christine Dowhaniuk won the top prize with Instant Crossword Deluxe.

Instant Crossword Deluxe is available for $10 a play and the top prize is $250,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.45.

The winning ticket was purchased at Riverside Variety on Wyandotte Street in Windsor.