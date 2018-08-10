Civic weekend sees highest number of fatal incidents since 2011: OPP
Flowers and a teddy bear were placed near the area where a 3-year-old girl was hit and killed by a pickup truck.
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, August 10, 2018 8:27AM EDT
Two young girls were among the six people killed on OPP patrolled roads over the Civic Day Long weekend; the most killed over the long weekend since 2011.
A three year old girl was killed when she was struck by a pick-up truck at the Pinery in Lambton County. A six year old girl was killed in two vehicle collision in Caledon.
A 22-year-old man died when his motorcycle and a vehicle collided on Highway 427.
A 52-year-old man died when he lost control of his motorcycle near Killaloe.
A 28-year-old man died following a single vehicle crash on Highway 400, and a 64-year-old man died in a head on collision on Highway 404.
OPP laid 511 Move over charges during its four-dat blitz, which is up from last year’s 413 charges.
There were 8,566 traffic related charges with more than 5,000 being for speeding.